A Delhi court on Friday issued a pre-summoning notice to Olympic medalist boxer Mary Kom in a criminal defamation complaint filed by her former husband, Karong Onkholer, over remarks she allegedly made about him during a television interview earlier this year. The complainant argued that Mary Kom's statements were false, malicious and intended to damage his reputation. (Photo for representation) (JioHotstar.)

Judicial Magistrate First Class Shivam Gupta of Saket courts issued the notice after three persons, including the complainant, recorded their statements before the court during the proceedings. The matter will next be heard on December 21, when Kom must respond to the notice through her lawyer.

‘False, defamatory statements’ Onkholer accused the boxer of making false and defamatory statements about him during a televised interview aired on January 11, 2026, alleging that the remarks damaged his reputation and portrayed him as dishonest, unfaithful, unemployed and financially dependent on her.

According to the complaint, represented by advocate Akash Krishna, Kom also alleged that Onkholer had "misappropriated money from her bank accounts and failed to fulfil his responsibilities toward their children". He contended that the statements, broadcast to a wide audience, "lowered his standing in society and harmed his reputation as a husband and father".

Also read: Bengal CEO postpones special revision of voter rolls over ‘unavoidable circumstances’

The complaint was filed on October 6 under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with criminal defamation.

Ex-husband disputes Kom's claims Onkholer disputed the alleged portrayal of him "as someone who had never been gainfully employed or dependent on Kom's earnings". He claimed that he sacrificed his own career and professional opportunities to support the boxer's professional journey and look after the family during their marriage.

The two married on March 12, 2005, and lived together in Faridabad. Their marriage was dissolved through customary practice on December 20, 2023, according to the complaint.

Also read: ‘All of our relationships will improve’: Visiting Pak minister on bilateral ties with India

The complainant further argued that Kom's statements were false, malicious and intended to damage his reputation. He has urged the court to take cognisance of the alleged offence and summon the boxer to face trial.