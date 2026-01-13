After Mary Kom claims ex-husband stole her money, latter accuses her of cheating: ‘She was having an affair…’

Last year, Indian boxer and politician Mary Kom confirmed her divorce from footballer husband Karung Onkholer (Onler). The reason was unclear, but in an official statement the boxer denied being involved with anyone as rumours claimed. This week, Mary finally revealed the reason why she decided to part ways with Onler in 2023, after 20 years of marriage and four kids together. Mary accused Onler of cheating her out of crores of rupees that she had earned through her boxing career. She also claimed that he took loans in her name, mortgaged her property, and transferred assets into his name without her proper consent. Well, Onler has now responded to these accusations, claiming that Mary was having an affair when they were married.

Speaking to IANS, Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler claimed, “I will talk about what she told Lok Adalat. Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised. And since 2017, she’s been having a relationship (with someone) working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair. I remained silent.” He went on to state, “She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We’re divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to have another husband. But don’t ever blame me. And if she’s to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom.”

Talking about claims of stealing her money, Onler shared, “She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole 5 crores. Check my account. For 18 years of marriage, we were together. And then, this? She’s mad. I had been living with her for 18 years. What am I having? Look at my house. I’m staying in a rented house in Delhi. She’s a celeb. Whatever she says, some will listen, and some won’t.” He went on to add, “I can forgive her, but I’ll never forget what she has done to me. I’m like use and throw for her. Who planted the seeds of her academy? Who registered? And now someone has become the chairman, whom I don’t want to name. What she’s done to me has hurt me… We have been in Delhi since 2013. My sons are in boarding school. Of course, she’s earning and paying the fees, but who has raised them?”

Speaking about allegations regarding his personal habits, Onler claimed, “I want to visit my sons who are staying in a hostel. She said they’re her kids, but they’re my blood too. It’s about the relationship between husband and wife. Nobody is perfect. She said I consumed alcohol. So has she. She’s had vodka and rum, and she’s also eaten ‘gutka’. But I never disclosed these things to the media, who blamed me for drinking. Okay, I drink during parties.” Explaining the reason behind removing his wedding ring, Onler stated, “I removed my wedding ring. Because she’s not trustworthy… She’s going to the Lok Adalat and saying I took a loan and stole property. If the property is in my name, then she’d have the documents, right? Let her bring those documents, and then we’ll speak.”

During her recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, when asked how Mary Kom didn’t know what was going on with her finances for so many years, the boxer shared, “Kuch nahin pata chalaa. Mujhe pata chalaa jab mujhe injury hui. Mujhe lagta hai, bhagwan ne yeh sab bataane ke liye mujhe injured karwaya hoga, mere achhey ke liye kiya hoga. (I knew nothing. I came to know the truth when I was injured. I think God made me injured so that I could realise what was happening, maybe for my good).”

Mary and Onler got married in 2005 after dating for four years. They are parents to three sons, twins born in 2007 and another son who they welcomed in 2013, and a daughter they adopted in 2018.