Who is Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes? All about the NFL star’s family, marriage and three children

Patrick Mahomes is back on the field after recovering from the serious knee injury that cut short his 2025 season, and the Chiefs quarterback has already impressed during training camp. NFL analyst Peter Schrager recently said Mahomes “looks amazing” and appears ahead of schedule in his recovery. Who is Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes? Meet the NFL star’s family (Credit: brittanylynne/Instagram)

Away from football, the three-time Super Bowl MVP continues to enjoy a stable family life with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their three children. The couple have been together since high school, built their family while Mahomes became one of the NFL’s biggest stars, and are often seen supporting each other on and off the field.

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes? Brittany Mahomes was born on August 31, 1995, in Whitehouse, Texas. Before becoming widely known as Patrick Mahomes’ wife, she built her own career in soccer. She played for the University of Texas at Tyler, where she scored 31 career goals, and later spent one season playing professionally in Iceland in 2017.

After returning to the United States, Brittany shifted her focus to business. In 2020, she became a co-owner of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League. She also runs fitness and lifestyle businesses while remaining active in Kansas City’s sports community.

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Patrick and Brittany started dating while they were in high school in Texas. Mahomes proposed during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony in September 2020, and they married in Hawaii on March 12, 2022.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ children Patrick and Brittany are parents to three children. Their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on February 20, 2021. The couple announced her birth on social media with a photo of her holding Patrick’s finger. Sterling has since been spotted at several Chiefs games and often joins her parents on the field after big wins.

Their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, was born on November 28, 2022. The nickname “Bronze” is a play on “Patrick Mahomes III.” Like his older sister, he has regularly been seen cheering for his father during Chiefs games and celebrations.