Patrick Mahomes leads reading rally for 3,000 kids while recovering from major injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make an impact off the field, even as he recovers from a major injury that has affected his NFL season. Patrick Mahomes reads to nearly 3,000 students at the “Lead to Read KC” rally. (Instagram) The three-time Super Bowl champion, who is currently under rehabilitation after a knee surgery, is now busy with his service activities. Mahomes visited the Kansas City schools and read to 3000 students as a part of the annual 'Learn to Read KC' reading rally. Mahomes leads reading rally for 3,000 students Mahomes joined nearly 3,000 students at the annual “Lead to Read KC” rally in Kansas City, where he read books and encouraged children to build daily reading habits. The organizers shared a joint post on Instagram Read More | Patrick Mahomes injury update: Andy Reid, Chiefs make big statement ahead of 2026 draft “Lead to Read KC and @15andmahomies hosted our annual Reading Rally at @tmobilecenter in Kansas City featuring @patrickmahomes to celebrate the end of the 2025-26 Read for 15 programs, which encourages students to ready 15 minutes daily,” an Instagram post shared. “There’s no better person in the world to drive home the importance of reading! Thank you to Patrick and event sponsor @kiewitcorp!”

According to USA Today, Mahomes read the book 'Ella and One Great Race'. The event, part of the “Read for 15” program supported by his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, aims to motivate students to read at least 15 minutes a day. Speaking at the event, Mahomes highlighted the importance of reading in everyday life, saying reading plays a crucial role in everyone's life, even he reads, from studying playbooks to understanding game strategies for his football preparation. Read More | Mahomes' life advice to Justin Fields surfaces after massive Jets-Chiefs trade: ‘Trust your…’ His presence at the rally was widely praised, with organizers noting the visible excitement among students as they interacted with one of the city’s biggest sports icons. Commitment beyond football Mahomes’ charity work has been a consistent part of his career. Through his foundation, he has focused on youth development and community upliftment. Despite being in the middle of an intense rehabilitation process, the quarterback’s participation in the reading rally underscores his dedication to social impact beyond the sport.

On the field, however, the 2025 season proved to be one of the toughest in recent memory for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team finished with a 6–11 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Injuries and inconsistent performances plagued the campaign, marking a rare setback for a franchise that had dominated the AFC for years.