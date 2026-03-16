Mahomes' life advice to Justin Fields surfaces after massive Jets-Chiefs trade: ‘Trust your…’

Patrick Mahomes had given out some life advice to Justin Fields months before the former New York Jets quarterback moved to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter cited sources to report that Andy Reid and co have agreed to send 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets in exchange for the star QB, who is joining at the time when regular Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL.

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Mahomes injury update Mahomes sustained an ACL tear in Week 15 last season. He underwent successful surgery on December 15 and is recovering since. In January, the Chiefs QB said that his rehab was ‘going great’, and he was even seen walking comfortably this month. Reports stated that he is moving ahead of the typical 9-to-12-month recovery timeline.

The three-time Super Bowl winner is expected to be ready for Week 1. However, even if he misses more time, the Chiefs have given themselves a good shot by acquiring Justin Fields.

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Through five NFL seasons, Fields has started 53 games and compiled a 16–37 record as a starter. Over that span, he has thrown 52 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions. He has also been a significant contributor on the ground, rushing for 2,892 yards and 23 touchdowns during his career.

Mahomes' advice for Justin Fields Back in 2023, when Fields was with the Chicago bears and started off the season poorly, Mahomes had sent a message to the team.

"Trust your talent. Trust your instincts. He's here for a reason," the Chiefs QB said of Fields. "He's made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL, college, wherever he's been. So just trusting your instincts and going out there and being the player you've always been."

Now, the two will be suiting up in the same locker room.

What's next for the New York Jets? Fields joined the Jets last offseason on a two-year, $40 million contract, with the organization hoping a new environment would unlock the potential that once made him the No 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, things did not unfold as planned. Fields struggled to establish himself as the long-term starter and ultimately appeared in just nine games for head coach Aaron Glenn’s team.

The Jets’ decision to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders further crowded the depth chart, leaving little room for Fields to compete for the starting role.