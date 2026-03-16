Mahomes' life advice to Justin Fields surfaces after massive Jets-Chiefs trade: ‘Trust your…’
Patrick Mahomes had given out some life advice to Justin Fields months before the former New York Jets quarterback moved to the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes had given out some life advice to Justin Fields months before the former New York Jets quarterback moved to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter cited sources to report that Andy Reid and co have agreed to send 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets in exchange for the star QB, who is joining at the time when regular Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL.
Read More: Tua Tagovailoa injury news: Falcons give Michael Penix Jr a boost despite spending $1.3M
Mahomes injury update
Mahomes sustained an ACL tear in Week 15 last season. He underwent successful surgery on December 15 and is recovering since. In January, the Chiefs QB said that his rehab was ‘going great’, and he was even seen walking comfortably this month. Reports stated that he is moving ahead of the typical 9-to-12-month recovery timeline.
The three-time Super Bowl winner is expected to be ready for Week 1. However, even if he misses more time, the Chiefs have given themselves a good shot by acquiring Justin Fields.
Read More: NFL Mock Draft update: Chiefs predicted to select Kelce's replacement; Vanderbilt star all set
Through five NFL seasons, Fields has started 53 games and compiled a 16–37 record as a starter. Over that span, he has thrown 52 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions. He has also been a significant contributor on the ground, rushing for 2,892 yards and 23 touchdowns during his career.
Mahomes' advice for Justin Fields
Back in 2023, when Fields was with the Chicago bears and started off the season poorly, Mahomes had sent a message to the team.
"Trust your talent. Trust your instincts. He's here for a reason," the Chiefs QB said of Fields. "He's made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL, college, wherever he's been. So just trusting your instincts and going out there and being the player you've always been."
Now, the two will be suiting up in the same locker room.
What's next for the New York Jets?
Fields joined the Jets last offseason on a two-year, $40 million contract, with the organization hoping a new environment would unlock the potential that once made him the No 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
However, things did not unfold as planned. Fields struggled to establish himself as the long-term starter and ultimately appeared in just nine games for head coach Aaron Glenn’s team.
The Jets’ decision to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders further crowded the depth chart, leaving little room for Fields to compete for the starting role.
What's next for Chiefs, Fields?
Kansas City now becomes the next stop for Fields, where he will serve as a backup and gain the chance to develop behind one of the league’s elite quarterbacks. The move allows him to learn in a stable offensive system while potentially rebuilding his value.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More