Jets place QB Justin Fields on injured reserve, ending disappointing season Jets place QB Justin Fields on injured reserve, ending disappointing season FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Justin Fields' season is officially over. And perhaps, too, his brief tenure with the New York Jets.

Coach Aaron Glenn announced Tuesday that Fields was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury that sidelined him the past three games.

“It wasn’t getting as better as we would like it,” Glenn said. “So we want to make sure we get a focus on that to make sure we get him better.”

Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal — with $30 million guaranteed — with New York in March, was the starter for most of this season until he was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor last month. He popped up on the team's injury report on Dec. 3 with what Glenn said then was “soreness” in a knee.

It was uncertain if Fields, who was inactive for the Jets' past three games, will need surgery.

“I’m going to let the docs really hone in on that and if he does, this would be a great time to get it done so he can get it knocked out and get himself healthy," Glenn said. “But again, I don’t want to place that on him. I just know this, that we want to make sure that he gets this thing healthy and gets it ready.”

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook is set to make his third consecutive start Sunday against New England. Taylor, who missed one game with a groin injury before returning last week, will be the backup.

Fields, speaking to reporters last Friday for the first time since his injury in practice three weeks ago, said he recently had an MRI on his ailing knee and “they found something, so now we’re at this point.” He added that he had “a nick or a bruise” and said his injury is “more of a week-to-week thing.”

But Fields also said he “of course” would like to play again this season.

“It was definitely not what we planned it out to be,” Fields said last week of his season. “But, you know, it’s life. Nothing works out how you want it to, but everything happens for a reason. I’ll just keep getting better as a quarterback, just evolving my game and changing my game and just continue to improve.”

Fields went 2-7 as the Jets’ starter with seven touchdowns and only one interception for 1,259 yards — but had four games during which he threw for under 55 yards, including a season-low 27 in a loss to Buffalo in Week 2.

“Any player that we have high hopes for and the season don’t go the way we want it to go, we’re always disappointed in that,” Glenn said.

Fields’ future with the team is uncertain. He’s due $20 million next year, with $10 million guaranteed. If New York cuts Fields, it would have to absorb $22 million in dead salary cap charges.

“I mean, I don’t know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight, so I can’t even worry about what’s going to happen until after the season,” Fields said last week. “We’ll just see and take it day by day.”

It seems certain the Jets will explore new options at quarterback, whether it's through the draft — New York could have a pick in the top three in April — or free agency, or both.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Glenn said with a chuckle when asked if expects Fields to be back next season. “We’re focused on New England right now.”

