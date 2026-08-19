Shimla police bust interstate drug network, arrest 2 Punjab suppliers

Police have arrested two key inter-state drug suppliers from Punjab who were involved in two different drug trafficking networks and were supplying heroin in Shimla district along with other areas. In the first case, police have arrested the key supplier of 1.12 kg heroin, which was seized by the police on August 3. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Shubhkarman Singh alias Sultan (21), a resident of Tarn Taran district, Punjab and Komalpreet Singh alias Laddi (26), a resident of Moga, Punjab.

In the first case, police have arrested the key supplier of 1.12 kg heroin, which was seized by the police on August 3. Police claimed that this was one of the highest seizures of heroin in the district as well as in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Mehar Panwar said that on August 3, the district police had arrested one individual named Vijay Kumar with 1.12 kg heroin from near Shoghi, after which a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered and investigation was initiated.

“During the investigation, police interrogated Kumar and also established backward linkages and analysed digital and technical evidence. On the basis of this, police came to know that it was Sultan who had supplied the said contraband to Vijay. Further investigation revealed that Kumar and Sultan, were using the Signal app to communicate with each other to evade the investigating agencies. After receiving heroin from Sultan, Kumar then reached Shoghi where he was planning to divide it into multiple portions to distribute it to other suppliers,” she said.

“A police team was dispatched to Tarn Taran, from where Sultan was arrested and has been brought to Shimla for further investigation. Investigation is on to find out the entire supply network as well as the source of the drug consignment” the ASP said.

Talking about the second case, Panwar said that on July 3, three individuals identified as Rahul Sharma, Rakshit Chauhan and Lovely Sharma were arrested with 64gm heroin from Kotkhai area after which a case under the NDPS Act was registered.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Amit Mahaveer, a Chandigarh-based drug trafficker, from whom the three individuals had procured heroin. Similarly, further investigation led the police to Komalpreet Singh, the main supplier of the contraband. It was Laddi who had supplied the same contraband to Amit, establishing that he is the main supplier in this network,” the ASP said.