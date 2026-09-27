Whether you believe in the evil eye or simply enjoy the symbolism of carrying a stone for protection, crystals have long been part of spiritual and wellness practices. Certain stones are traditionally believed to help absorb or deflect negative energy, while others are used as symbols of grounding, protection and emotional balance. From familiar choices like black tourmaline to lesser-known stones like shungite, each crystal is associated with a distinct purpose. 7 crystals that could help ward off the evil eye and negativity, according to a crystal healer (Pinterest)

“There are some more crystals, but it can get a bit confusing, especially for the unversed… Each of these crystals has a different effect on different people, so I suggest you first discuss with an expert, a crystal healer, before you start wearing any of these beautiful stones,” says Crystal Healer, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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If you are curious about using crystals, here are seven stones traditionally associated with protection, grounding, and keeping unwanted energy at bay.

1. Black tourmaline One of the most popular protective stones in the crystal world, black tourmaline is often associated with grounding and energetic boundaries. It is commonly recommended for people who feel overwhelmed by crowded spaces or stressful environments.

How to use it: If you are new to crystals, carry a small piece in your pocket or bag. You can also place one near your front door or on your desk as a symbolic protective marker. If you often feel overwhelmed, hold the stone for a few minutes to slow down and reset.

2. Black obsidian With its glossy, volcanic appearance, black obsidian is often associated with protection and emotional grounding. It is traditionally viewed as a stone that encourages you to face difficult emotions rather than avoid them, and as a symbol of protection against unwanted energy.

How to use it: Keep a small, polished piece with you or place it beside your bed or in your meditation space. You can also hold it for a few minutes while taking slow breaths and setting an intention to let go of what feels emotionally draining.

3. Evil eye stone or blue glass Not every protective talisman has to be a crystal. The familiar blue-and-white evil eye symbol, also known as the nazar, is traditionally used as an amulet for protection against the evil eye.

How to use it: You can wear it as a bracelet, pendant or charm, or hang one near an entrance. If you are completely new to crystals and spiritual practices, it can be a simple protective symbol to incorporate into your everyday routine.

4. Smoky quartz Smoky quartz has a softer, more earthy appearance than black obsidian. Its brownish-grey color is traditionally associated with grounding, stability, and the release of unwanted emotional energy.

How to use it: Keep a piece on your desk when work leaves you feeling mentally cluttered, or carry it in situations that tend to overstimulate you. Spending a few quiet minutes holding the stone can also turn it into a simple grounding ritual.

5. Labradorite Known for its flashes of blue, purple and other colors, labradorite is traditionally associated with transformation and protection. It is also believed to help maintain energetic boundaries, particularly during periods of personal change.

How to use it: Wear labradorite as a pendant or bracelet so it stays close to you throughout the day. You can also keep a polished piece in your workspace as a visual reminder to pause and reset. Small tumbled stones are another simple option if you prefer something discreet.

6. Shungite Shungite is a relatively uncommon, black, carbon-rich mineraloid traditionally associated with purification and protection. In crystal practices, it is used as a symbolic shield against unwanted energy.

How to use it: If you want to try shungite, keep a polished piece on your desk or in your living space. You can also use it as an intentional object during a short meditation. It is best to avoid treating shungite as a substitute for medical care or making unverified health or technological claims about the stone.

7. Black kyanite Black kyanite is a distinctive stone for anyone looking beyond the more familiar crystal choices. Its blade-like formation is traditionally associated with cleansing and protection.

How to use it: Place a piece near your meditation corner, bedside table or entrance. If you choose to carry it, opt for a polished or safely handled specimen because raw kyanite can have sharp edges.

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Disclaimer: Crystal healing, evil eye beliefs and claims about the energetic properties of stones are rooted in spiritual and cultural traditions and are not scientifically proven. These practices should be viewed as personal or cultural beliefs and should not replace professional advice.