5 arrested, preps for ‘terrorist’ act: What to know about ‘major incident’ near UK's RAF air base used by US to hit Iran

It was not a usual morning for residents of Whelford village in Gloucestershire, southwest England, when around 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire engines, arrived in the area. Villagers were woken up by police and ordered to evacuate their homes. They were reportedly taken to a nearby leisure centre. Police blocked a road while posted outside RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 27, 2026, as UK counter-terrorism police investigate an incident near the base in the village of Whelford. (AFP) Whelford is located near RAF Fairford, the Royal Air Force base that was used by the United States for a limited period to launch strikes on Iran.

According to Gloucestershire Police, cited by various news agencies, a “major incident” had taken place near the base and was later “contained”. Police subsequently announced that five people had been arrested on suspicion of offences under the UK Explosives Act. They were also arrested on suspicion of preparing to commit a terrorist act. Also Read | Houses near US air force base in UK evacuated after 2 detained over explosives scare

British police in western England on Sunday, September 27, declared a major incident and evacuated properties near a base used by the US air force after arresting several men on suspicion of explosives offences. (AFP)

In March, then-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use RAF Fairford to launch strikes against Iran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned in July that any base used in strikes against Iran would be considered a legitimate target. Police have not confirmed any link between Sunday’s incident and the Iran-linked IRGC. However, the arrests on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act have raised questions about the nature of the incident. Also Read | Iran issues fiery warning to Britain: Join Trump's war and pay deadly price What happened near Fairford? Top points 1. Three vans and a call to police A resident of the village told The Guardian that residents spotted three vans in the early hours of Sunday morning, following which a call was made to police. Officers soon began evacuating homes, while a bomb disposal vehicle was sent to the area. Police said 85 households were evacuated in the village of Whelford. A 400-metre cordon was also put in place around the vehicles. Also Read | 'Ready to inflict greater damage on US': Iran's stern warning amid deadlock over peace plan 2. Five arrests so far Gloucestershire Police, according to Reuters, later said that five men had been arrested on suspicion of “preparation of a terrorist act”. Police also said they were working closely with partners in counter-terrorism policing and were trying to establish the full nature of the incident.

Emergency vehicles are parked at Fairford Youth Football club, near RAF Fairford, which hosts US Air Force personnel, in Fairford, Gloucestershire

3. Links with Iran? So far, there has been no confirmation that the five arrested men are linked to Iran or the IRGC. In July, Iran had warned that all bases used by the US to launch strikes against Iran would be considered legitimate targets. The Daily Mail published a photograph showing five men being arrested, while another image showed three large white vans parked nearby. However, there is currently no evidence establishing that the men were members of the IRGC or that they were planning to attack the RAF base.