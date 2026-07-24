'You will lose Diego Garcia': Iranian lawmaker warns UK over US base access

Azizi, an Iranian MP representing Shiraz and Zarqan, posted the message from his official X account @Ebrahimazizi33.

The post followed Britain’s decision under Prime Minister Andy Burnham to continue allowing US access to British military facilities for operations that London has described as defensive.

In a post on X on July 23, Azizi said Britain’s colonial influence was fading and warned that the country could eventually lose Diego Garcia. His remarks came as tensions between Iran, the US, Israel and the UK continue to rise.

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, has issued a direct warning to the United Kingdom after London allowed the United States to use British military bases, including Diego Garcia, for strikes on Iran.

He wrote: “The era of Sykes-Picot is long over. The day is not far when you will lose Diego Garcia, like your other colonies. The UK would be wise to reflect on the fragility of its own borders and to recognize that Iran’s capabilities extend far beyond military options.”

The post directly responded to Britain’s decision to let the US use bases including Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford for military operations against Iran. Diego Garcia, located in the British Indian Ocean Territory, hosts a major joint UK-US military base that plays an important role in operations across the region.

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Iran Foreign Ministry accuses UK of being ‘complicit in aggression’ The same day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly criticised Britain’s decision. The ministry said:

“Britain’s decision to grant the United States access to British military bases and infrastructure for strikes against the Islamic Republic [is] a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.”

It also referred to UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 and warned:

“Any party that, in any way, participates in military aggression against Iran will be responsible for the consequences and repercussions of its decision.”

Separately, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described bases used by the US as “legitimate targets” and also issued what it called a “Warning to the British monarchy.”

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Diego Garcia and Sykes-Picot mentioned Azizi’s reference to the Sykes-Picot Agreement pointed to the 1916 Anglo-French deal that divided much of the Middle East after the Ottoman Empire. Iranian officials often use it as a symbol of Western colonial influence in the region.

His mention of Diego Garcia also carried political significance. Iran has repeatedly criticised the island’s role as a strategic UK-US military base, and earlier in the conflict, reports said Iran launched ballistic missiles toward the base, with one failing and another being intercepted.

Responding to the latest threats, the UK government said it “stands ready 24/7 to defend itself” and that its armed forces are prepared to protect the country from any attacks.