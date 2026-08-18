Who is Susan Clancy? Lindsay Clancy’s former mother-in-law drops chilling admission, ‘She was begging for…’

Susan Clancy, the former mother-in-law of Lindsay Clancy, on Tuesday, provided testimony during her murder trial, informing jurors that her ex-daughter-in-law had sought assistance for her postpartum mental health issues in the months leading up to the tragic deaths of her three children. Susan Clancy testified at Lindsay Clancy's murder trial, revealing that Lindsay sought help for postpartum mental health issues before the deaths of her three children.

Susan Clancy, who previously worked as a labor and delivery nurse, stated that she facilitated Lindsay Clancy's access to medical support from the Perinatal Behavioral Health Program at South Shore Health after Lindsay contacted her in November 2022, expressing that she “felt unwell.”

"She felt mostly she had insomnia. She was losing her appetite. She was very anxious and sad," she said, adding that “She was begging for help.”

Buckingham inquired whether Susan was aware that Lindsay had shared with her therapist that she felt she "wasn't close" to Susan and her spouse, Christopher Clancy.

The prosecutor further questioned if she knew that Lindsay had informed the therapist that she did not permit Susan and Christopher to supervise her children.

"I didn't know any of that," Susan stated.

Also Read: Who is Michael Vulfovich? Doctor reveals Lindsay Clancy nearly died after window jump

Susan Clancy's bond with Lindsay Clancy She, however, mentioned that she and Lindsay "had a very good relationship."

"She was very nurturing, very loving. She was a wonderful mom."

Lindsay, who welcomed her younger son, Callan, in May 2022, sought treatment for several weeks in the program at South Shore Hospital.

"She was begging for help," Susan testified Tuesday. "Lindsay was struggling and we were all very concerned."