Lindsay Clancy trial to resume today: Who all have testified in first 3 weeks? Here's what we know about 70 witnesses

Clancy acknowledges that she killed her children. Her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, asserts that she should not be deemed criminally responsible due to being overmedicated and experiencing postpartum psychosis.

Clancy , 36, has entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree murder concerning the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, which occurred in their Duxbury residence on January 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Massachusetts resumed on Monday at Plymouth Superior Court. The prosecution may conclude its case in the next few days as the trial approaches the fourth week of witness testimonies.

The trial is currently taking place under the supervision of Judge William Sullivan.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy’s parents GoFundMe: How much money has been raised? All on The Musgrove Family campaign amid trial

Lindsay Clancy trial update In the previous week, prosecutors sought to present electronic evidence to support their assertion that Clancy had premeditated the murder of her three children. Additionally, during the same week, the court proceedings were interrupted multiple times as Clancy wept while medical examiner witnesses provided their testimonies.

Should Clancy be found guilty of first-degree murder, she could receive a life sentence in prison without the chance of parole. Conversely, if the jury determines that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be committed to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

Lindsay Clancy trial: 70 witnesses have testified so far Prosecutors have presented almost 70 witnesses during the initial three weeks of the murder trial of Connecticut native Lindsay Clancy.

Before the commencement of the trial, prosecutors provided a list comprising 168 potential witnesses. Below are the people who have testified on the trial so far, along with some of their statements to the jurors.

Patrick Clancy On the opening day of the trial, Patrick Clancy was the initial witness summoned by the prosecution. He discussed the decline in Lindsay Clancy's mental health and the various prescription medications she had been prescribed by multiple healthcare providers. Additionally, he testified that she confided in him about experiencing intrusive thoughts regarding harming their children. However, he noted that she "appeared to be much improved" following a four-day stay in a mental health facility during the first week of January 2023.

On his first day on the witness stand, he began to recount the events of January 24, 2023. He stated that on that morning, Lindsay Clancy seemed to be experiencing one of her best days.

As his testimony continued on the second day, Patrick Clancy remembered returning home after picking up takeout food and medication, only to discover his wife severely injured in their backyard, while their three children were found in the basement with exercise bands around their necks. "She killed the kids!" Patrick Clancy was heard saying in a 911 call to dispatchers that was played in the courtroom.

Here's the list of witnesses First responders: Duxbury Police Officer Stephen Hall

Former nanny Elaine Rossi

Christopher Clancy, Patrick Clancy's father

Amy Bevins, Lindsay Clancy's childhood friend

Jennifer Tufts, Clancy's former psychiatrist

Sate trooper Timothy Chiappini

Angela Krause, CVS manager

Sweeney Schelgren, hostess at ThreeV Restaurant

Brian Josephine, Duxbury police officer

PJ Hussey, Duxbury fire captain

Loring “Chuck” Nudd, Duxbury firefighter

Keith Nette, Duxbury fire captain

Patrick Dwyer, Duxbury firefighter

Jennifer Stratton, Duxbury firefighter

Robert Costanzo, Pembroke firefighter

Daniel Dougherty, Duxbury firefighter/paramedic

Vincent Cahill, Duxbury police officer

Mark Anthony Maffeo, Duxbury police patrol sergeant

Richard Lippard, Duxbury police officer

Dr. Mark Tenerowicz, emergency physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Dr. Benjamin Kaufman, emergency physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Melissa Arcadipane, lab tech supervisor at South Shore Hospital

Dr. Michael Snyder, physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth

Dr. Andrew Capraro, physician at Boston Children's Hospital

Dr. David Casavant, physician at Boston Children's Hospital

Dr. Kelly McDonough, physician at South Shore Hospital

Rose Stoffers, Massachusetts State Police sergeant

Rachelle Amedee, ICU nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Meghan Collins, ICU nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Sejal Shah, psychiatrist at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Jhilam Biswas, forensic psychologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Robert Flynn, Duxbury police sergeant

Mark Farioli, Massachusetts State Police detective

John Santos, Massachusetts State Police investigator

Cory Melo, Massachusetts State Police detective

Dr. Christina Carpio, surgeon at South Shore Hospital

Joseph Rabbitt, Massachusetts State Police lieutenant

Maureen Hartnett, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

Jonathan O’Loughlin, Massachusetts State Police trooper

Hilary Griffiths, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

Lisa Yelle, toxicologist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

Alicia Zimmermann, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

Sherri Crook, supervisor at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

Eitan Negri, physician assistant at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Nicholas Roberts, former Massachusetts State Police toxicologist

Justin Brower, toxicologist at NMS Labs

Katarina Stashyn, former Massachusetts State Police DNA analyst

Dr. Kimberley Springer, Massachusetts medical examiner

Dr. Lindsay Rosshirt, pediatrician at Quincy Pediatrics

Susan Fraone, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts

Susan Bertolo, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts

Stephanie Williams, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts

Andrea Hennigan, labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital

Bethany DeCollibus, Lindsay Clancy's friend

Amy Bevins, Lindsay Clancy's childhood friend

Kyle Carney, Patrick Clancy's friend

Andrew Chiachio, Massachusetts State Police detective

Kimberlee Hardy, Kingsbury Club employee

Sarah Carney, Patrick Clancy's friend

Alia Goodheart, psychiatrist at McLean Hospital

Julie Paul, psychiatric nurse practitioner

Rebecca Jollotta, psychiatric nurse

Dan Lawlor, Massachusetts State Police sergeant

Latiesha Dukes, mental health clinician at South Shore Hospital

Cameron Daley, Duxbury police officer

Dr. Renee Stonebridge, Massachusetts medical examiner

Dr. Barbara Olson, Massachusetts medical examiner

Kyle Pavao, Massachusetts State Police sergeant

Joshua McKelligan, Massachusetts State Police trooper