Lindsay Clancy trial to resume today: Who all have testified in first 3 weeks? Here's what we know about 70 witnesses
Lindsay Clancy, 36, pleads not guilty to murdering her three children, with her defense citing postpartum psychosis and overmedication as factors.
Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Massachusetts resumed on Monday at Plymouth Superior Court. The prosecution may conclude its case in the next few days as the trial approaches the fourth week of witness testimonies.
Clancy, 36, has entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree murder concerning the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, which occurred in their Duxbury residence on January 24, 2023.
The prosecution, represented by Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham, contends that Clancy premeditated the murders before staging a suicide attempt.
Clancy acknowledges that she killed her children. Her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, asserts that she should not be deemed criminally responsible due to being overmedicated and experiencing postpartum psychosis.
The trial is currently taking place under the supervision of Judge William Sullivan.
Also Read: Lindsay Clancy’s parents GoFundMe: How much money has been raised? All on The Musgrove Family campaign amid trial
Lindsay Clancy trial update
In the previous week, prosecutors sought to present electronic evidence to support their assertion that Clancy had premeditated the murder of her three children. Additionally, during the same week, the court proceedings were interrupted multiple times as Clancy wept while medical examiner witnesses provided their testimonies.
Should Clancy be found guilty of first-degree murder, she could receive a life sentence in prison without the chance of parole. Conversely, if the jury determines that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be committed to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.
Lindsay Clancy trial: 70 witnesses have testified so far
Prosecutors have presented almost 70 witnesses during the initial three weeks of the murder trial of Connecticut native Lindsay Clancy.
Before the commencement of the trial, prosecutors provided a list comprising 168 potential witnesses. Below are the people who have testified on the trial so far, along with some of their statements to the jurors.
Patrick Clancy
On the opening day of the trial, Patrick Clancy was the initial witness summoned by the prosecution. He discussed the decline in Lindsay Clancy's mental health and the various prescription medications she had been prescribed by multiple healthcare providers. Additionally, he testified that she confided in him about experiencing intrusive thoughts regarding harming their children. However, he noted that she "appeared to be much improved" following a four-day stay in a mental health facility during the first week of January 2023.
On his first day on the witness stand, he began to recount the events of January 24, 2023. He stated that on that morning, Lindsay Clancy seemed to be experiencing one of her best days.
As his testimony continued on the second day, Patrick Clancy remembered returning home after picking up takeout food and medication, only to discover his wife severely injured in their backyard, while their three children were found in the basement with exercise bands around their necks. "She killed the kids!" Patrick Clancy was heard saying in a 911 call to dispatchers that was played in the courtroom.
Here's the list of witnesses
First responders: Duxbury Police Officer Stephen Hall
Former nanny Elaine Rossi
Christopher Clancy, Patrick Clancy's father
Amy Bevins, Lindsay Clancy's childhood friend
Jennifer Tufts, Clancy's former psychiatrist
Sate trooper Timothy Chiappini
Angela Krause, CVS manager
Sweeney Schelgren, hostess at ThreeV Restaurant
Brian Josephine, Duxbury police officer
PJ Hussey, Duxbury fire captain
Loring “Chuck” Nudd, Duxbury firefighter
Keith Nette, Duxbury fire captain
Patrick Dwyer, Duxbury firefighter
Jennifer Stratton, Duxbury firefighter
Robert Costanzo, Pembroke firefighter
Daniel Dougherty, Duxbury firefighter/paramedic
Vincent Cahill, Duxbury police officer
Mark Anthony Maffeo, Duxbury police patrol sergeant
Richard Lippard, Duxbury police officer
Dr. Mark Tenerowicz, emergency physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Dr. Benjamin Kaufman, emergency physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Melissa Arcadipane, lab tech supervisor at South Shore Hospital
Dr. Michael Snyder, physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth
Dr. Andrew Capraro, physician at Boston Children's Hospital
Dr. David Casavant, physician at Boston Children's Hospital
Dr. Kelly McDonough, physician at South Shore Hospital
Rose Stoffers, Massachusetts State Police sergeant
Rachelle Amedee, ICU nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital
Meghan Collins, ICU nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital
Sejal Shah, psychiatrist at Brigham and Women's Hospital
Jhilam Biswas, forensic psychologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital
Robert Flynn, Duxbury police sergeant
Mark Farioli, Massachusetts State Police detective
John Santos, Massachusetts State Police investigator
Cory Melo, Massachusetts State Police detective
Dr. Christina Carpio, surgeon at South Shore Hospital
Joseph Rabbitt, Massachusetts State Police lieutenant
Maureen Hartnett, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory
Jonathan O’Loughlin, Massachusetts State Police trooper
Hilary Griffiths, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory
Lisa Yelle, toxicologist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory
Alicia Zimmermann, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory
Sherri Crook, supervisor at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory
Eitan Negri, physician assistant at Brigham and Women's Hospital
Nicholas Roberts, former Massachusetts State Police toxicologist
Justin Brower, toxicologist at NMS Labs
Katarina Stashyn, former Massachusetts State Police DNA analyst
Dr. Kimberley Springer, Massachusetts medical examiner
Dr. Lindsay Rosshirt, pediatrician at Quincy Pediatrics
Susan Fraone, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts
Susan Bertolo, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts
Stephanie Williams, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts
Andrea Hennigan, labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital
Bethany DeCollibus, Lindsay Clancy's friend
Amy Bevins, Lindsay Clancy's childhood friend
Kyle Carney, Patrick Clancy's friend
Andrew Chiachio, Massachusetts State Police detective
Kimberlee Hardy, Kingsbury Club employee
Sarah Carney, Patrick Clancy's friend
Alia Goodheart, psychiatrist at McLean Hospital
Julie Paul, psychiatric nurse practitioner
Rebecca Jollotta, psychiatric nurse
Dan Lawlor, Massachusetts State Police sergeant
Latiesha Dukes, mental health clinician at South Shore Hospital
Cameron Daley, Duxbury police officer
Dr. Renee Stonebridge, Massachusetts medical examiner
Dr. Barbara Olson, Massachusetts medical examiner
Kyle Pavao, Massachusetts State Police sergeant
Joshua McKelligan, Massachusetts State Police trooper
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More