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    Lindsay Clancy trial to resume today: Who all have testified in first 3 weeks? Here's what we know about 70 witnesses

    Lindsay Clancy, 36, pleads not guilty to murdering her three children, with her defense citing postpartum psychosis and overmedication as factors.

    Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 18:43:40 IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
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    Lindsay Clancy's murder trial in Massachusetts resumed on Monday at Plymouth Superior Court. The prosecution may conclude its case in the next few days as the trial approaches the fourth week of witness testimonies.

    If found guilty of first-degree murder, Lindsay Clancy could face life imprisonment without parole. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)
    If found guilty of first-degree murder, Lindsay Clancy could face life imprisonment without parole. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

    Clancy, 36, has entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree murder concerning the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, which occurred in their Duxbury residence on January 24, 2023.

    The prosecution, represented by Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham, contends that Clancy premeditated the murders before staging a suicide attempt.

    Clancy acknowledges that she killed her children. Her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, asserts that she should not be deemed criminally responsible due to being overmedicated and experiencing postpartum psychosis.

    The trial is currently taking place under the supervision of Judge William Sullivan.

    Also Read: Lindsay Clancy’s parents GoFundMe: How much money has been raised? All on The Musgrove Family campaign amid trial

    Lindsay Clancy trial update

    In the previous week, prosecutors sought to present electronic evidence to support their assertion that Clancy had premeditated the murder of her three children. Additionally, during the same week, the court proceedings were interrupted multiple times as Clancy wept while medical examiner witnesses provided their testimonies.

    Should Clancy be found guilty of first-degree murder, she could receive a life sentence in prison without the chance of parole. Conversely, if the jury determines that she was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her children, she will be committed to a state psychiatric hospital in Massachusetts.

    Lindsay Clancy trial: 70 witnesses have testified so far

    Prosecutors have presented almost 70 witnesses during the initial three weeks of the murder trial of Connecticut native Lindsay Clancy.

    Before the commencement of the trial, prosecutors provided a list comprising 168 potential witnesses. Below are the people who have testified on the trial so far, along with some of their statements to the jurors.

    Patrick Clancy

    On the opening day of the trial, Patrick Clancy was the initial witness summoned by the prosecution. He discussed the decline in Lindsay Clancy's mental health and the various prescription medications she had been prescribed by multiple healthcare providers. Additionally, he testified that she confided in him about experiencing intrusive thoughts regarding harming their children. However, he noted that she "appeared to be much improved" following a four-day stay in a mental health facility during the first week of January 2023.

    On his first day on the witness stand, he began to recount the events of January 24, 2023. He stated that on that morning, Lindsay Clancy seemed to be experiencing one of her best days.

    As his testimony continued on the second day, Patrick Clancy remembered returning home after picking up takeout food and medication, only to discover his wife severely injured in their backyard, while their three children were found in the basement with exercise bands around their necks. "She killed the kids!" Patrick Clancy was heard saying in a 911 call to dispatchers that was played in the courtroom.

    Here's the list of witnesses

    First responders: Duxbury Police Officer Stephen Hall

    Former nanny Elaine Rossi

    Christopher Clancy, Patrick Clancy's father

    Amy Bevins, Lindsay Clancy's childhood friend

    Jennifer Tufts, Clancy's former psychiatrist

    Sate trooper Timothy Chiappini

    Angela Krause, CVS manager

    Sweeney Schelgren, hostess at ThreeV Restaurant

    Brian Josephine, Duxbury police officer

    PJ Hussey, Duxbury fire captain

    Loring “Chuck” Nudd, Duxbury firefighter

    Keith Nette, Duxbury fire captain

    Patrick Dwyer, Duxbury firefighter

    Jennifer Stratton, Duxbury firefighter

    Robert Costanzo, Pembroke firefighter

    Daniel Dougherty, Duxbury firefighter/paramedic

    Vincent Cahill, Duxbury police officer

    Mark Anthony Maffeo, Duxbury police patrol sergeant

    Richard Lippard, Duxbury police officer

    Dr. Mark Tenerowicz, emergency physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

    Dr. Benjamin Kaufman, emergency physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

    Melissa Arcadipane, lab tech supervisor at South Shore Hospital

    Dr. Michael Snyder, physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth

    Dr. Andrew Capraro, physician at Boston Children's Hospital

    Dr. David Casavant, physician at Boston Children's Hospital

    Dr. Kelly McDonough, physician at South Shore Hospital

    Rose Stoffers, Massachusetts State Police sergeant

    Rachelle Amedee, ICU nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital

    Meghan Collins, ICU nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital

    Sejal Shah, psychiatrist at Brigham and Women's Hospital

    Jhilam Biswas, forensic psychologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital

    Robert Flynn, Duxbury police sergeant

    Mark Farioli, Massachusetts State Police detective

    John Santos, Massachusetts State Police investigator

    Cory Melo, Massachusetts State Police detective

    Dr. Christina Carpio, surgeon at South Shore Hospital

    Joseph Rabbitt, Massachusetts State Police lieutenant

    Maureen Hartnett, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

    Jonathan O’Loughlin, Massachusetts State Police trooper

    Hilary Griffiths, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

    Lisa Yelle, toxicologist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

    Alicia Zimmermann, forensic scientist at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

    Sherri Crook, supervisor at Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory

    Eitan Negri, physician assistant at Brigham and Women's Hospital

    Nicholas Roberts, former Massachusetts State Police toxicologist

    Justin Brower, toxicologist at NMS Labs

    Katarina Stashyn, former Massachusetts State Police DNA analyst

    Dr. Kimberley Springer, Massachusetts medical examiner

    Dr. Lindsay Rosshirt, pediatrician at Quincy Pediatrics

    Susan Fraone, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts

    Susan Bertolo, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts

    Stephanie Williams, preschool teacher at Learning Sprouts

    Andrea Hennigan, labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital

    Bethany DeCollibus, Lindsay Clancy's friend

    Amy Bevins, Lindsay Clancy's childhood friend

    Kyle Carney, Patrick Clancy's friend

    Andrew Chiachio, Massachusetts State Police detective

    Kimberlee Hardy, Kingsbury Club employee

    Sarah Carney, Patrick Clancy's friend

    Alia Goodheart, psychiatrist at McLean Hospital

    Julie Paul, psychiatric nurse practitioner

    Rebecca Jollotta, psychiatric nurse

    Dan Lawlor, Massachusetts State Police sergeant

    Latiesha Dukes, mental health clinician at South Shore Hospital

    Cameron Daley, Duxbury police officer

    Dr. Renee Stonebridge, Massachusetts medical examiner

    Dr. Barbara Olson, Massachusetts medical examiner

    Kyle Pavao, Massachusetts State Police sergeant

    Joshua McKelligan, Massachusetts State Police trooper

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More

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