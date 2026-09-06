Fresno Sierra Sky Park Airport plane crash update: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in California crash
A small plane crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport in Fresno, California, killing two people.
Update: According to the San Francisco Chronicle, two children are dead in the Fresno Plane Crash, while two adults remain critical in the hospital.
According to Tony Botti, public information officer with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officials are still awaiting the victims' identities, thus the four passengers' relationship was not immediately known.
Initial report: A small plane crashed near Sierra Sky Park Airport in Fresno, California, on Saturday. The crash left two people dead and two others critically injured, authorities said. Officials have not released the identities of those involved.
PG&E and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office were among the numerous agencies that arrived at the scene. According to authorities, neighbors' access to electricity was momentarily cut off during the collision, but it has now been restored.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the type of aircraft involved or what led to the crash. The investigation remains active, and officials are expected to release more details as they examine the wreckage and gather information from witnesses.
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Emergency crews rush to crash site as investigation begins
The aircraft went down near the small general aviation airport located in northwest Fresno. Sierra Sky Park Airport is a public-use airport that serves private pilots and smaller aircraft. It is located several miles northwest of Fresno.
According to local reports, nearby residents experienced a brief power disruption around the time of the incident. PG&E later restored service in the area.
Fresno officials described the crash as a rare and tragic incident for the northwest Fresno community. Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi acknowledged the emergency response and expressed concern for the survivors and their families.
“My immediate concern is for the survivors of this heart wrenching situation. At the appropriate time, my office will reach out and ensure they have what they need as they recover.”
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Officials await more details on victims and aircraft
The crash adds to a series of small aircraft incidents that have renewed attention on general aviation safety across the United States. Investigators typically review maintenance records, pilot information, weather conditions and flight data when determining why an aircraft crashes.
The Fresno crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The aircraft involved in the crash is a Grumman American Aviation Corp. AA-5, according to the NTSB's X account.
A video circulating on social media platform X showed the aftermath of the crash, with emergency activity near the scene. However, officials have not confirmed details from social media footage.
The Fresno Fire Department and other responding agencies continue to coordinate with investigators as the inquiry moves forward. More updates are expected once authorities complete their initial assessment of the crash scene.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More