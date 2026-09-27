Kailua Target shooting reports: What's happening near Kailua Fall Festival in Oahu?
Witnesses reported gunfire after an alleged fight at the Kailua Fall Festival
Update: A deadly shooting investigation is underway near Kailua Fall Festival in Hawaii after Honolulu police confirmed an active murder investigation near a Target store in Kailua on Saturday night. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area as officers continue working at the scene.
Initial report: A person was killed after a reported shooting near the Kailua Fall Festival on September 26, according to witness accounts circulating online. Multiple attendees online said a fight broke out at the event before possible gunfire was heard.
According to online reports, bystanders attempted CPR on the victim until the emergency responders arrived. Early reports suggested the victim suffered a gunshot wound, although there is no confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police have also not publicly confirmed the circumstances of the shooting, the victim’s identity, or whether arrests have been made.
The incident unfolded as Kailua Fall Festival was taking place in the area. The annual community event featured live music, food vendors and family activities, drawing residents and visitors to Kailua Town.
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What happened near Kailua Fall Festival?
Honolulu Police Department said officers were responding to an active murder investigation at Target Kailua and urged residents to stay away from the area. The department also asked drivers to keep roads clear so emergency crews could operate safely.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More