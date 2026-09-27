'Only negotiated solution can end deadlock': Iran as Trump rejects peace plan
Iran announced a peace proposal at the United Nations General Assembly last week.
Iran has insisted on a diplomatic solution to end the ongoing war with the United States after President Donald Trump rejected yet another peace plan.
In a post on social media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran's "conditions are clear," and that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened once its conditions are met by the US.
"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met. Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock," the foreign minister was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Trump rejects another peace plan
The call for a return to diplomacy comes after Iran announced a peace proposal at the United Nations General Assembly last week.
Speaking to reporters at the United Nations on Friday, Araghchi said the proposed deal would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the strait and a pause in regional fighting.
“If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared,” the foreign minister said, adding that if the US were to agree to the plan, the rival nations could “start wider talks on mutually agreed subjects.”
Araghchi added that the plan had been sent to Washington through Qatari mediators. However, Trump has rejected the plan.
“They made a proposal but I rejected it. They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly," Trump told reporters on Saturday.
Following Trump's rejection, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran will "stand firm."
“We stand firm with strength, we are at the service of our people, we will stand until our last breath, and we promise that as long as we have life in our bodies, we will be honest servants to the people; you have put us to shame, I do not consider myself worthy of your presence, I am your servant," Pezeshkian told the crowd gathered at the airport to welcome him after his return from New York.
Senior Spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi also said Tehran will not “retreat,” adding that Iran was “the most experienced country in the world in asymmetric warfare."
“The Americans should not dream of interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and if they interfere, they will receive a slap from the Iranian Armed Forces; they must leave our region,” the IRGC spokesperson said in an interview with the state television.
Where the war stands
The US-Israeli war against Iran broke out on February 28, 2026, after the US and Israel carried out joint strikes in Tehran, which struck an all-girls school and also killed the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Six months and a short ceasefire later, both the US and Iran continued to be locked in a conflict with no signs of a peace plan. Furthermore, the war has also resulted in the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused a global energy crisis.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More