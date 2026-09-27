DoorDash down: App not working for thousands of users amid outage

DoorDash is currently not working for thousands of people. Users on Saturday night complained that the app was not loading, orders could not be placed and login attempts were failing. Thousands of users in down detector have reported issues with the DoorDash app. (Unsplash)

Downdetector data showed that 87% of complaints were related to the app, while 7% users reported login problems and 4% concerned ordering issues. The spike was significantly higher than the platform’s normal baseline for user reports.

According to Downdetector, user reports of DoorDash issues began climbing sharply around 8:47 pm EDT. By approximately 9 pm the outage tracker had recorded more than 8,500 reports.

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What users are reporting As reports increased, many customers took to social media saying they were unable to open the DoorDash app. Some users reported receiving error messages. Others said the application repeatedly failed to refresh. Some complained that scheduled deliveries disappeared from the app or that payment attempts would not process.

One user wrote, “doordash being down after i’ve had a hellish day at work is so wrong.”

An X user shared the picture of the app screen that read, “We experienced an error while executing your request. Please try again.”