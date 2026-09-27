DoorDash down: App not working for thousands of users amid outage
Thousands of users in down detector have reported issues with the DoorDash app.
DoorDash is currently not working for thousands of people. Users on Saturday night complained that the app was not loading, orders could not be placed and login attempts were failing.
Downdetector data showed that 87% of complaints were related to the app, while 7% users reported login problems and 4% concerned ordering issues. The spike was significantly higher than the platform’s normal baseline for user reports.
According to Downdetector, user reports of DoorDash issues began climbing sharply around 8:47 pm EDT. By approximately 9 pm the outage tracker had recorded more than 8,500 reports.
Also read: Kai Trump reveals why she goes home every weekend instead of staying at University of Miami
What users are reporting
As reports increased, many customers took to social media saying they were unable to open the DoorDash app. Some users reported receiving error messages. Others said the application repeatedly failed to refresh. Some complained that scheduled deliveries disappeared from the app or that payment attempts would not process.
One user wrote, “doordash being down after i’ve had a hellish day at work is so wrong.”
An X user shared the picture of the app screen that read, “We experienced an error while executing your request. Please try again.”
Another user reported about their credit and wrote, “Actually you know what @DoorDash_Help, I would like more than a $5 credit to cover my ruined $21.19 noodles. I’m sick at home and was really counting on this meal.”
Doordash also replied to the user on X saying, “Hey Kristen! We're so sorry to have let you down, please send us a DM with your email, phone number, and date of the order so we can look into what happened and help make things right. – Cameron”
DoorDash had not immediately acknowledged a widespread outage on its official status channels at the time of writing, and the company had not provided an estimated timeline for restoring normal service.
DoorDash, however in an X post an hour ago reposted basketball player Jalen Brunson's SNL sketch and wrote, “what are we ordering tonight? wrong answers only”
One user in the comments replied, “Nothing cause your app is down lmao.”
Also read: 'I am King Tutankhamun': Pittsburgh doctor Idris Evans murder suspect's bizarre declaration to cops
Downdetector shows sharp spike
Downdetector collects outage reports submitted directly by users. A sudden increase in reports generally indicates a broader service disruption, although it does not necessarily confirm a company-wide technical failure.
The outage tracker showed reports climbing rapidly throughout the evening before peaking at more than 8,500 complaints.
DoorDash is one of the largest food delivery platforms in the United States, serving millions of customers through partnerships with restaurants, grocery stores and convenience retailers.
One widely shared social media post claimed the outage could cost DoorDash. The user wrote on X, “DoorDash is losing roughly $1,500 in profit every minute they’re offline, outages at this scale are insane.”
DoorDash is expected to provide further information if the outage continues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More