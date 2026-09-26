'I am King Tutankhamun': Pittsburgh doctor Idris Evans murder suspect's bizarre declaration to cops

A man accused of fatally stabbing a Pennsylvania physician earlier this week previously made bizarre claims to law enforcement, asserting he was King Tut while running through a Florida parking lot. Elijah Hemingway, 32, faces charges for stabbing Pennsylvania physician Dr. Idris Evans after bizarrely declaring himself King Tut while evading police.

Elijah Hemingway's shocking statement Elijah Hemingway — the 32-year-old facing charges in connection with Dr. Idris Evans's death following a home invasion on Thursday — made the unusual proclamation, “I am King Tutankhamun,” and assured officers he posed no threat while jumping over vehicles in Daytona, as documented in bodycam footage reviewed by WPXI.

In the recorded material, a Florida law enforcement officer can be heard questioning Hemingway, “do you have any thoughts of harming yourself or anyone else?”

“No, I am a spirit. I am not a physical being,” Hemingway clapped back.

He then asserted that he was the reincarnated form of an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh.

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Elijah Hemingway: Past record of criminal charges Among Hemingway's 22 previous criminal charges, six originated from tumultuous encounters with law enforcement and a romantic partner: three charges related to the chaotic parking lot incident and three charges for allegedly assaulting his female companion, as per law enforcement officials.

Hemingway faced arrest in July following burglary and theft allegations connected to a distinct February residential break-in. However, court documents reviewed by The Post state he was discharged on non-monetary bail within hours of his arrest.

Idris Evans' killing Subsequently, he allegedly entered Evans' residence on Thursday and perpetrated a violent knife assault that resulted in the death of the pediatric critical care physician and inflicted serious stab injuries upon his spouse.

During the nocturnal assault, the couple attempted to resist, and Evans called out "Elijah" as though recognizing the attacker, according to his wife's account following her husband's brutal death, as reported by WPXI citing court filings.

The Evans' children, who are 8 and 12 years old, fled to a neighboring residence after their mother instructed them to escape.

The suspected knife-wielding assailant remained hospitalized at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh on Friday.