'I am King Tutankhamun': Pittsburgh doctor Idris Evans murder suspect's bizarre declaration to cops
Elijah Hemingway, accused of fatally stabbing Dr. Idris Evans during a home invasion, previously claimed to be King Tut.
A man accused of fatally stabbing a Pennsylvania physician earlier this week previously made bizarre claims to law enforcement, asserting he was King Tut while running through a Florida parking lot.
Elijah Hemingway's shocking statement
Elijah Hemingway — the 32-year-old facing charges in connection with Dr. Idris Evans's death following a home invasion on Thursday — made the unusual proclamation, “I am King Tutankhamun,” and assured officers he posed no threat while jumping over vehicles in Daytona, as documented in bodycam footage reviewed by WPXI.
In the recorded material, a Florida law enforcement officer can be heard questioning Hemingway, “do you have any thoughts of harming yourself or anyone else?”
“No, I am a spirit. I am not a physical being,” Hemingway clapped back.
He then asserted that he was the reincarnated form of an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh.
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Elijah Hemingway: Past record of criminal charges
Among Hemingway's 22 previous criminal charges, six originated from tumultuous encounters with law enforcement and a romantic partner: three charges related to the chaotic parking lot incident and three charges for allegedly assaulting his female companion, as per law enforcement officials.
Hemingway faced arrest in July following burglary and theft allegations connected to a distinct February residential break-in. However, court documents reviewed by The Post state he was discharged on non-monetary bail within hours of his arrest.
Idris Evans' killing
Subsequently, he allegedly entered Evans' residence on Thursday and perpetrated a violent knife assault that resulted in the death of the pediatric critical care physician and inflicted serious stab injuries upon his spouse.
During the nocturnal assault, the couple attempted to resist, and Evans called out "Elijah" as though recognizing the attacker, according to his wife's account following her husband's brutal death, as reported by WPXI citing court filings.
The Evans' children, who are 8 and 12 years old, fled to a neighboring residence after their mother instructed them to escape.
The suspected knife-wielding assailant remained hospitalized at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh on Friday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More