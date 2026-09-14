Pennsylvania measles outbreak: Jefferson County woman dies as cases surge to 676; key details here
In Pennsylvania, a 40-year-old woman has died from measles complications, becoming the third fatality this year amid the state's significant outbreak.
A 40-year-old woman has succumbed to complications from measles in Pennsylvania, representing the third measles-related death in the state this year, as the US faces its most significant resurgence of this highly contagious illness in 35 years.
The woman, who resided in Jefferson County, passed away on Saturday, according to county Coroner Greg Furlong's statement on Facebook.
“This is a heartbreaking loss for the family and an unfortunate reminder that measles can be a serious and potentially life-threatening disease,” Furlong stated. He added that no further details regarding the woman will be disclosed.
Pennsylvania Department of Health conducting review
The Pennsylvania Department of Health stated that it is aware of the death reported by the coroner of Jefferson County.
“The Department of Health is conducting a thorough review of this case and will provide the public with updated information when it becomes available,” health officials stated in a statement.
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Pennsylvania measles outbreak: All we know about cases
As of Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported that there have been at least 676 confirmed cases of measles across 37 counties this year. The outbreak has resulted in 124 hospitalizations within the state. According to the officials, less than 1% of the confirmed cases involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.
The woman is the third person reported to have succumbed to measles in Pennsylvania. The previous two fatalities related to measles involved infants, as stated by Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the coroner of Lancaster County.
Symptoms of measles generally commence with a cough, fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, which are subsequently followed by a red rash. This illness can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia and brain swelling.
The coroner's office in Jefferson County is collaborating with health officials from Pennsylvania regarding the case, as posted by Furlong.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US is currently facing its most significant measles outbreak since 1991, with over 3,000 confirmed cases reported this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More