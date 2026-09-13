BloodHound update: Chilling shooting footage surfaces amid Chicago rapper's killing reports

Chicago drill rapper BloodHound Q50 was reportedly killed in an early-morning ambush. The tragedy occurred when six gunmen discharged over 50 rounds at a gas station in Fuller Park on Sunday, as per a preliminary Chicago police report cited by CWB Chicago. Chicago drill rapper BloodHound Q50, 22, was reportedly shot and killed at a gas station by six gunmen who fired over 50 rounds.

The 22-year-old artist, whose birth name was Mikquale Cooper, was positioned in the driver's seat of a white 2019 Tesla at a BP station located on South Wentworth Avenue just before 4 AM (local time) when he became the target of the attack.

BloodHound Q50 death reports: No suspect arrested In a dispatched audio, which has surfaced on social media and claimed to be authentic, authorities reported that two vehicles approached Cooper's Tesla, and assailants from both cars began shooting. Over 50 rounds were discharged before the perpetrators escaped in a black Acura sedan and a silver Honda Accord, heading towards the southbound Dan Ryan.

Also Read: BloodHound Q50 last social media post in focus amid reports of rapper's tragic killing in Chicago

An officer who examined the surveillance footage noted that four of the alleged gunmen were clad entirely in black. One individual was seen wearing a green hoodie, while a sixth suspect was attired in a black hoodie.

No suspects have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, alleged videos of shooting are doing rounds on social media. However, HT.com cannot independently verify their authenticities.