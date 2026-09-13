What happened to BloodHound Q50? Chicago drill rapper reportedly killed in Fuller Park gas station ambush

Six gunmen discharged over 50 rounds in an ambush that reportedly resulted in the death of Chicago drill rapper BloodHound Q50 at a gas station in Fuller Park early Sunday morning, CWB Chicago reported, citing a preliminary report from the Chicago police. Chicago drill rapper BloodHound Q50 was fatally shot by six gunmen at a gas station in Fuller Park, with over 50 rounds fired.

Following the release of this news, various media outlets such as DJ Vlad and Rolling Loud honored Q50 on social media, while alleged audio recordings of the police dispatch emerged online.

It is important to note that neither law enforcement nor medical authorities have officially verified the identity of the victim. The alleged dispatch audio reportedly features an officer articulating BloodHound Q50's actual name, Mikquale Cooper, in response to the shooting.

BloodHound Q50 dead: No suspect arrested As of now, no suspects have been apprehended. The rising artist, whose real name was Mikquale Cooper, was 22 years old.

At approximately 4 a.m., he was reportedly sitting in the driver’s seat of a white 2019 Tesla at the BP station located at 4248 South Wentworth Avenue when he became the target of two vehicles filled with gunmen. The Chicago Police Department reported that the assailants drove alongside Cooper’s car and opened fire from both cars.

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