What happened to BloodHound Q50? Chicago drill rapper reportedly killed in Fuller Park gas station ambush
Chicago drill rapper BloodHound Q50 was reportedly shot dead by six gunmen at a gas station in Fuller Park, with over 50 rounds fired.
Six gunmen discharged over 50 rounds in an ambush that reportedly resulted in the death of Chicago drill rapper BloodHound Q50 at a gas station in Fuller Park early Sunday morning, CWB Chicago reported, citing a preliminary report from the Chicago police.
Following the release of this news, various media outlets such as DJ Vlad and Rolling Loud honored Q50 on social media, while alleged audio recordings of the police dispatch emerged online.
It is important to note that neither law enforcement nor medical authorities have officially verified the identity of the victim. The alleged dispatch audio reportedly features an officer articulating BloodHound Q50's actual name, Mikquale Cooper, in response to the shooting.
BloodHound Q50 dead: No suspect arrested
As of now, no suspects have been apprehended. The rising artist, whose real name was Mikquale Cooper, was 22 years old.
At approximately 4 a.m., he was reportedly sitting in the driver’s seat of a white 2019 Tesla at the BP station located at 4248 South Wentworth Avenue when he became the target of two vehicles filled with gunmen. The Chicago Police Department reported that the assailants drove alongside Cooper’s car and opened fire from both cars.
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Firearm retrieved from BloodHound Q50
The gunmen then escaped in two vehicles, a black Acura sedan and a silver Honda Accord, proceeding onto the southbound Dan Ryan, as per the police, as per CWB Chicago. An officer, who examined the surveillance footage, noted that four of the shooters. were dressed entirely in black. One person was seen wearing a green hoodie, while another was clad in a black hoodie.
A firearm was retrieved from Cooper, as per a law enforcement source.
His two significant album releases include last year's Long Live My Brudda He Prolly Kilt Yo Brudda and the newly launched Get Back Or Die Trying.
Tributes pour in
Following reports of BloodHound Q50's killing, DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad tweeted R.I.P. messages.
"RIP BloodHound Q50," Ak wrote.
"Rest in peace Bloodhound Q50, who was shot and killed a few hours ago. I interviewed him last year. He was the most media-trained rapper I've ever spoken to at his young age. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans," Vlad posted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More