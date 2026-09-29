Lindsay Clancy case: Legal battle intensifies as Kevin Reddington makes bombshell claim, ‘There is no evidence that…’

Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts woman facing charges in connection with the deaths of her three kids, appeared in court on Tuesday morning for a proceeding that may significantly influence the trajectory of her homicide case. In court, Lindsay Clancy's lawyer argues for dismissal of charges in her children's deaths, claiming lack of evidence. (REUTERS)

Following the judge's mistrial declaration, Clancy's legal counsel is now seeking dismissal of the charges, contending that “no evidence” exists to establish her culpability in her children's deaths.

Kevin Reddington brings major twist in Lindsay Clancy's case While Clancy acknowledged during the trial that she was responsible for her children's deaths, her legal representative, Kevin Reddington, contended on Tuesday that the charges ought to be dismissed due to the prosecution's failure to establish her culpability in the killings.

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Reddington said that police "just immediately assumed that this woman is guilty," and did not initiate a probe.

“This entire case is based on speculation,” the attorney stated in court. “There is no evidence that she admitted she did this.”

“Why would she kill those three children?” he asked.

Reddington asserted that Clancy possesses no memory of killing her children, though law enforcement officials informed her that she had strangled them.

Shanan Buckingham dismisses Reddington's claims as ‘laughable’ In her rebuttal, prosecutor Shanan Buckingham contended that this represents the initial occasion on which the court has encountered Reddington's challenge to the evidence. Buckingham maintained that substantial evidence exists.

Buckingham characterized the contention that insufficient evidence demonstrates Clancy's culpability in her children's deaths as “laughable”.

After listening to both sides present their arguments about whether Lindsay Clancy should be found not guilty of murder, Judge William Sullivan announced that he will give the matter careful consideration.

This statement simply means he isn't ready to make a decision right away.