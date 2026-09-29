Lindsay Clancy case: Legal battle intensifies as Kevin Reddington makes bombshell claim, ‘There is no evidence that…’
Lindsay Clancy appeared in court as her defense seeks dismissal of charges for her children's deaths, citing lack of evidence for culpability.
Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts woman facing charges in connection with the deaths of her three kids, appeared in court on Tuesday morning for a proceeding that may significantly influence the trajectory of her homicide case.
Following the judge's mistrial declaration, Clancy's legal counsel is now seeking dismissal of the charges, contending that “no evidence” exists to establish her culpability in her children's deaths.
Kevin Reddington brings major twist in Lindsay Clancy's case
While Clancy acknowledged during the trial that she was responsible for her children's deaths, her legal representative, Kevin Reddington, contended on Tuesday that the charges ought to be dismissed due to the prosecution's failure to establish her culpability in the killings.
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Reddington said that police "just immediately assumed that this woman is guilty," and did not initiate a probe.
“This entire case is based on speculation,” the attorney stated in court. “There is no evidence that she admitted she did this.”
“Why would she kill those three children?” he asked.
Reddington asserted that Clancy possesses no memory of killing her children, though law enforcement officials informed her that she had strangled them.
Shanan Buckingham dismisses Reddington's claims as ‘laughable’
In her rebuttal, prosecutor Shanan Buckingham contended that this represents the initial occasion on which the court has encountered Reddington's challenge to the evidence. Buckingham maintained that substantial evidence exists.
Buckingham characterized the contention that insufficient evidence demonstrates Clancy's culpability in her children's deaths as “laughable”.
After listening to both sides present their arguments about whether Lindsay Clancy should be found not guilty of murder, Judge William Sullivan announced that he will give the matter careful consideration.
This statement simply means he isn't ready to make a decision right away.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More