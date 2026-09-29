Where is Lindsay Clancy now and what is her legal status? All we know ahead of killer mom's court appearance
Lindsay Clancy's defense team has maintained that she shouldn't face another trial on murder charges, arguing it would infringe on her double jeopardy rights.
Lindsay Clancy has been residing at Tewksbury Hospital since 2023 and will remain there following her mistrial, according to her defense attorney Kevin Reddington.
Located roughly 30 miles north of Boston, the hospital operates 370 beds and offers "comprehensive treatment, care, and comfort to adults with medical and/or mental illnesses," as stated on its website.
Dr. Paul Zeizel speaks about Lindsay Clancy's status
During trial proceedings, testimony revealed certain aspects of her time there, including her everyday routines and her ongoing medical and mental health concerns.
“She is extremely, extremely well-regarded and well-liked on that unit, by everyone,” said Dr. Paul Zeizel, a clinical and forensic psychologist who had approximately 60 meetings with Clancy, as per CNN.
Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial: What time will the hearing start Tuesday? 3 key legal issues on the agenda explained
According to trial testimony, Clancy has been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder while at Tewksbury and continues to take multiple medications to support her mental health. Zeizel noted that Clancy receives round-the-clock one-to-one supervision as a precaution against potential suicide risk.
What is Lindsay Clancy's current legal status?
The mistrial has left Clancy without a definitive legal outcome, and she remains detained at Tewksbury without bail while facing murder charges.
Clancy is currently facing three first-degree murder charges. In Massachusetts, this most serious murder charge mandates a jury trial. The district attorney may also present the defense with an option to accept a guilty plea to a reduced charge, thereby circumventing the need for another trial.
Clancy's legal team has contended that she should not bear criminal liability for her children's deaths because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time.
Lindsay Clancy live: What will happen in court today?
Judge William Sullivan is set to tackle outstanding defense motions and the possibility of a new trial in the Lindsay Clancy case during today's hearing, which will give us a clearer picture of where things go from here after weeks of being up in the air.
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz hasn't made it clear whether he plans to pursue another trial. Clancy's attorneys have submitted a motion asking for the charges to be dropped, claiming that putting her on trial again would breach her constitutional safeguards against double jeopardy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More