Where is Lindsay Clancy now and what is her legal status? All we know ahead of killer mom's court appearance

Lindsay Clancy has been residing at Tewksbury Hospital since 2023 and will remain there following her mistrial, according to her defense attorney Kevin Reddington. Lindsay Clancy defense argues she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the incidents involving her children. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Located roughly 30 miles north of Boston, the hospital operates 370 beds and offers "comprehensive treatment, care, and comfort to adults with medical and/or mental illnesses," as stated on its website.

Dr. Paul Zeizel speaks about Lindsay Clancy's status During trial proceedings, testimony revealed certain aspects of her time there, including her everyday routines and her ongoing medical and mental health concerns.

“She is extremely, extremely well-regarded and well-liked on that unit, by everyone,” said Dr. Paul Zeizel, a clinical and forensic psychologist who had approximately 60 meetings with Clancy, as per CNN.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial: What time will the hearing start Tuesday? 3 key legal issues on the agenda explained

According to trial testimony, Clancy has been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder while at Tewksbury and continues to take multiple medications to support her mental health. Zeizel noted that Clancy receives round-the-clock one-to-one supervision as a precaution against potential suicide risk.

What is Lindsay Clancy's current legal status? The mistrial has left Clancy without a definitive legal outcome, and she remains detained at Tewksbury without bail while facing murder charges.

Clancy is currently facing three first-degree murder charges. In Massachusetts, this most serious murder charge mandates a jury trial. The district attorney may also present the defense with an option to accept a guilty plea to a reduced charge, thereby circumventing the need for another trial.

Clancy's legal team has contended that she should not bear criminal liability for her children's deaths because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time.

Lindsay Clancy live: What will happen in court today? Judge William Sullivan is set to tackle outstanding defense motions and the possibility of a new trial in the Lindsay Clancy case during today's hearing, which will give us a clearer picture of where things go from here after weeks of being up in the air.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz hasn't made it clear whether he plans to pursue another trial. Clancy's attorneys have submitted a motion asking for the charges to be dropped, claiming that putting her on trial again would breach her constitutional safeguards against double jeopardy.