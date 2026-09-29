Who is Thomas P. Giuffra? Meet Cornell rape accuser's lawyer who represented plaintiffs in Harvey Weinstein, Diddy cases

“Now she’s not in college. She’s not pursuing her goals, and she’s just trying to hang on.”

Speaking to NBC News, Thomas P. Giuffra said on Monday, “She was a young woman who went to Cornell with high hopes, thought that this was her dream come true, and then that didn’t happen."

The legal counsel representing a former Cornell University student, who alleged she was gang raped in 2024 after being coerced into consuming ketamine, strongly criticized the preliminary investigative process and contended that both law enforcement authorities and the institution had neglected their obligations to his client.

How has Cornell University responded to the allegations of inadequate consequences for the accused in the gang rape case?

How has Cornell University responded to the allegations of inadequate consequences for the accused in the gang rape case?

Why is Thomas P. Giuffra critical of the investigation process related to the Cornell rape case?

Why is Thomas P. Giuffra critical of the investigation process related to the Cornell rape case?

What allegations has Jane Doe made in her lawsuit against the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University?

What allegations has Jane Doe made in her lawsuit against the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University?

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In a written statement released on Monday, the victim, identified solely as Jane Doe, expressed her hope “to recover from this trauma but it is extremely difficult. It affects every aspect of my life. It will haunt me and be part of me the rest of my life.”

A civil lawsuit initiated this month contains allegations from Doe that members of the Chi Phi fraternity engaged in sexual assault against her, with one member reportedly sending texts to encourage other fraternity members to join in the assault.

Giuffra says his client was ‘traumatized’ After the assault, Giuffra asserted that his client was “traumatized, numb and unable to function or accept the horror of what had happened.”

According to Giuffra, she was in a protective psychological state and maintained confidence that the university's administration would conduct a comprehensive investigation into her allegations.

“She wanted to give Cornell the opportunity to make this right, because this was her expectation. So she didn’t want to start a lawsuit,” he said.

She filed the civil lawsuit this month, naming the Chi Phi chapter, Chi Phi National, and Cornell University as defendants, among others.