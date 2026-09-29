Who is Thomas P. Giuffra? Meet Cornell rape accuser's lawyer who represented plaintiffs in Harvey Weinstein, Diddy cases
Thomas P. Giuffra, a prominent trial attorney, advocates for survivors of sexual abuse and human trafficking.
The legal counsel representing a former Cornell University student, who alleged she was gang raped in 2024 after being coerced into consuming ketamine, strongly criticized the preliminary investigative process and contended that both law enforcement authorities and the institution had neglected their obligations to his client.
Thomas P. Giuffra speaks out
Speaking to NBC News, Thomas P. Giuffra said on Monday, “She was a young woman who went to Cornell with high hopes, thought that this was her dream come true, and then that didn’t happen."
“Now she’s not in college. She’s not pursuing her goals, and she’s just trying to hang on.”
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In a written statement released on Monday, the victim, identified solely as Jane Doe, expressed her hope “to recover from this trauma but it is extremely difficult. It affects every aspect of my life. It will haunt me and be part of me the rest of my life.”
A civil lawsuit initiated this month contains allegations from Doe that members of the Chi Phi fraternity engaged in sexual assault against her, with one member reportedly sending texts to encourage other fraternity members to join in the assault.
Giuffra says his client was ‘traumatized’
After the assault, Giuffra asserted that his client was “traumatized, numb and unable to function or accept the horror of what had happened.”
According to Giuffra, she was in a protective psychological state and maintained confidence that the university's administration would conduct a comprehensive investigation into her allegations.
“She wanted to give Cornell the opportunity to make this right, because this was her expectation. So she didn’t want to start a lawsuit,” he said.
She filed the civil lawsuit this month, naming the Chi Phi chapter, Chi Phi National, and Cornell University as defendants, among others.
Who is Thomas P. Giuffra?
Thomas P. Giuffra is a globally acclaimed trial attorney and partner at Rheingold Giuffra Ruffo Plotkin & Hellman LLP, a leading plaintiff litigation firm based in New York. During his accomplished thirty-year legal career, Giuffra has earned recognition as one of the nation's most skilled civil trial lawyers, specializing in advocating for survivors of sexual abuse and human trafficking as well as individuals who have sustained catastrophic injuries resulting from negligence, professional malpractice, and organizational failures, according to Rheingold Giuffra Ruffo Plotkin & Hellman LLP.
He has successfully recovered more than $250 million for survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, achieving a record-breaking sex trafficking settlement of $14 million in a single case. His civil sexual abuse litigation practice has positioned him as a key figure in numerous high-profile cases across the United States, representing survivors in matters involving Harvey Weinstein, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, and Dr. Darius Paduch. Additionally, he has provided legal representation to survivors of medical professional misconduct, institutional abuse, religious institution abuse, and educational environment abuse.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More