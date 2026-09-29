Why does the keyboard start with QWERTY, not ABCD? This is the story behind the layout

In the 1860s, American inventor Christopher Latham Sholes was working on a way to build a machine that could print letters using mechanical arms. His very first keyboard wasn't arranged in the familiar QWERTY pattern; in fact, it was mostly in alphabetical order.

You may use a keyboard every day. Odds are, you never think about the six letters on the top left corner: Q-W-E-R-T-Y. It seems unnecessarily complicated to arrange the alphabet out-of-order. And yet, this keyboard layout has endured.

From ABCD to QWERTY As Sholes and his colleagues worked on improving the design, they tinkered with the arrangement of the letters. It wasn't until the 1870s that they arrived at the layout that we know and (mostly) love today. The reason why this particular arrangement of keys was chosen, however, has more to do with business than with technology. The most commonly cited and probably most oversimplified explanation involves the mechanical nature of the typewriter. Early typewriters used metal typebars that had to swing up and strike the paper when a key was pressed. Pressing two adjacent keys at once could cause the typebars to clash - a problem that was solved, supposedly, by rearranging the keyboard.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History cites "preventing the keys from snagging or jamming" as one of the reasons for the arrangement of QWERTY. However, historians and typewriter experts aren't all in agreement on this. Some researchers believe that telegraph operators may have had a hand in the creation of the QWERTY keyboard. Since Morse code had to be manually converted into written words, a keyboard in alphabetical order wouldn't have been very useful to someone operating a telegraph machine. Researchers who have studied the early history of the QWERTY keyboard believe that telegraph operators might have influenced its creation.

Then came Remington.

Whatever the reason, the peculiar arrangement of the QWERTY keyboard became set in stone when E. Remington & Sons began manufacturing typewriters. The Remington No. 1 was released in 1874, and it appears that the new keyboard layout was a hit. As typewriters became commonplace in offices and businesses, so did the QWERTY keyboard. The Remington No. 2 still used the same arrangement of keys, and by 1878 it was clearly the standard. Once people had learned how to type on a QWERTY keyboard, there wasn't much of a reason to move away from it.