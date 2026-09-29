Bodies of 3 Afghan nationals recovered from river in Pakistan's Balochistan
In Pakistan's Balochistan, police recovered three bodies of Afghan nationals from the Gorg River and an injured individual.
Updated on: Sep 29, 2026, 15:26:10 IST
PTI
Prefer HTon Google
Share via
Copy link
Police have recovered the bodies of three Afghan nationals from the Gorg River in Pakistan's Balochistan, while a fourth person was found injured and has been sent to hospital for treatment.
"The bodies are at least three days old and were discovered on Monday, and documents on their person have confirmed them as Afghan nationals namely Saleem Khan, Sher Agha Khan and Najeebuddin," a police official in Turbat district, Aziz Baloch, said on Tuesday.
Since last year, thousands of Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Balochistan.
Pakistan accuses the Taliban government in Kabul of providing safe haven to commanders/militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allowing them to carry out terror attacks in Pakistan.