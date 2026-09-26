'Serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts': Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for “misrepresenting facts” at the United Nations General Assembly, calling Islamabad a “serial practitioner of terrorism.” Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar X)

Without naming him, the external affairs minister said Sharif had invoked arguments to “normalise terrorism” and “claim immunity” from its consequences, while asserting India's right to self-defence.

Sharif, during his address, spoke about the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, claiming that Islamabad exercised its “inherent right of self-defence” under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter during the confrontation, and praising Pakistan's armed forces for their response.

Responding to this, Jaishankar said, “Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly. Arguments we invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand. Our right to defend ourselves will be exercised,” Jaishankar said. Friendship and goodwill cannot coexist with terrorism. It is for the perpetrator of terrorism to mend his ways.”

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, 2025, which led to the deaths of 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, wherein it struck terror bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The military escalation ended with a ceasefire which took effect on May 10.