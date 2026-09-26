Gauhati University student found dead at homestay in Assam; male friend arrested
Police have arrested a youth, identified as Ashik Ali, in connection with the incident.
A 22-year-old student of Gauhati University was found unconscious at a homestay near Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam, and was later declared brought dead at a hospital, police said.
Police have arrested a youth, identified as Ashik Ali, in connection with the incident. A senior official of the Guwahati City Police Commissionerate told news agency PTI that the investigation is currently underway.
Student found unconscious at homestay
The deceased, identified as Nimisha Thakuria, had reportedly gone out with a friend and stayed at a homestay near Azara, according to reports.
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Bolin Deori, DCP (West), said three youths brought Nimisha Thakuria to Azara Primary Health Centre in the early hours of Saturday. She was later referred to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).
"At GMCH doctors declared her brought dead. We caught the accused person, and he is now under police custody, and investigation is underway. According to Ashik Ali, she hanged herself in a ceiling fan and we will investigate whether it is true or false," Bolin Deori said.
Police find injury marks
Police said injury marks were found on the body of the deceased student. The circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated.
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Ashik Ali remains in police custody as investigators look into the incident and the account given by him.
Following the incident, locals in the Dharapur area and students staged a protest on Saturday. They demanded that the authorities take stern action against the accused person.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More