EAM Jaishankar to address UNGA today: What time is his speech, where to watch live

According to the website of the UNGA, Jaishankar is scheduled to speak on Saturday (September 26) during the morning session of the General Debate. The morning session will begin at 9.00 am New York Time (6.30 pm IST). The external affairs minister is slotted to speak on the 18th position, towards the end of the morning session.

The external affairs minister has met with several countries' representatives, including the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers – Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Lavrov – and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the sidelines of the UNGA during the High Level Week.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to address the High Level Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. Jaishankar is currently in New York, leading the Indian delegation at the 81st Session of the UNGA.

How is India addressing the security of shipping and seafarers at the UN?

How is India addressing the security of shipping and seafarers at the UN?

The UNGA schedule depends on a continuous sequence of speakers. Therefore, Jaishankar's specific slot timing could shift based on the length of preceding world leaders' statements.

Live broadcasts and streams are available throughout the day as part of the high-level General Debate schedule. Viewers can stream the live proceedings on the Hindustan Times' YouTube channel here or directly on UN Web TV.

Jaishankar's meeting with Iran, Russia foreign ministers; US' Rubio Jaishankar met his counterparts from Iran and Russia on the margins of UNGA, with discussions ranging from bilateral issues, cooperation in the BRICS grouping and the Gulf conflict.

On his meeting with the Russian foreign minister, Jaishankar posted on X, saying, “A good meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today #UNGA81. Exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation.”

The EAM said he had discussed the “latest developments with regard to the Gulf conflict” with Iran's Araghchi, while adding that the ministers wuld “continue to be in touch.”

In his meeting with Rubio, Jaishankar raised New Delhi’s concerns over Washington’s sanctions against Russian energy buyers after America recently signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) into law. “Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations,” Jaishankar said about his meeting with Rubio.

India, Liberia launch UN shipping safety group; Jaishankar delivers strong message on attacks India and Liberia on Friday brought together a group of countries intended to address a recent spate of attacks on commercial vessels on the high seas that have led to the deaths of dozens of seafarers, including several Indians. The grouping, known as the 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers', met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s High Level Week.

Speaking during the group's meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed concern over repeated attacks targeting commercial ships and seafarers in the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea, saying such incidents have become a “growing cause of concern”. He pointed to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, which left an Indian sailor dead.