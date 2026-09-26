Indian diplomat's reaction to Pakistani PM's ‘victory’ claim after Operation Sindoor goes viral | Watch video

The reaction came as Sharif outlined Pakistan’s account of the conflict and raised several claims against India, including the Indus Waters Treaty and Kashmir.

Sharif spoke about the four-day military confrontation in May 2025, which broke out after India’s Operation Sindoor , which was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack . He also credited US President Donald Trump for “his role” in preventing the situation from escalating further. Follow updates related to Jaishankar's address at UNGA here.

A video of Indian diplomat R Srinivas’ reaction to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the UN General Assembly ( UNGA ) on Friday has gone viral on social media. His reaction came as Sharif spoke about last year’s military confrontation between India and Pakistan and presented claims detailing Islamabad’s account of what happened.

What legal basis did Shehbaz Sharif argue against India's actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty?

What legal basis did Shehbaz Sharif argue against India's actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty?

How did Shehbaz Sharif describe Pakistan's military response during the May 2025 conflict?

How did Shehbaz Sharif describe Pakistan's military response during the May 2025 conflict?

What was Indian diplomat R Srinivas' reaction to Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the UN?

What was Indian diplomat R Srinivas' reaction to Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the UN?

As Sharif claimed “victory” in the conflict, saying that Pakistan’s military had “silenced the enemy" and “taught it a lesson" during the conflict, Srinivas was seen on camera appearing to smirk and shake his head.

Speaking at the UN, Sharif said Pakistan had exercised its “inherent right of self-defence” under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter during the period of tension. He also praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their response.

The video of his reaction to Sharif’s speech has since gone viral on social media.

Sharif also credited Trump with helping prevent further escalation, saying that Trump intervened when the two nuclear-armed neighbours were at a critical point.

India has, however, repeatedly said that the ceasefire between the two countries was agreed through direct communication between India and Pakistan, and that no third party was involved.

India blasts Pakistan over Sharif’s address India on Saturday criticised Sharif’s speech, accusing Pakistan of terrorism, deceit and duplicity. It also warned that Islamabad’s support for cross-border terrorism would have consequences.

Exercising India’s right of reply, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot strongly rejected Pakistan’s remarks on India and Jammu and Kashmir. She also criticised Islamabad over its record on terrorism, democratic rights and the treatment of minorities.

“At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised and continued. Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences,” Gahlot said.

“We are confident that this Assembly will recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they really are, not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan’s terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world,” she told the Assembly.

Gahlot also criticised Sharif’s comments on democratic rights and human values, alleging that Pakistan’s military establishment continues to hold real power.