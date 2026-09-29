Alleigha Botner has new boyfriend? Family, parents' details shared by true crime podcaster amid Caleb Flynn trial

A video allegedly showing Alleigha Botner at a traffic stop on August 28, was shared online by Escobar, who goes by Abby Blabby online. “In case you haven’t seen it yet, here is Alleigha Botner’s traffic stop from August 28th. She tells the cop she had been with her boyfriend at a park. If I were him, I’d be gone soooo fast, especially after hearing her testimony,” she wrote.

Her appearance in court has sparked interest in Botner's personal life, including her family and other relationships. Now, Abby Escobar, a true crime podcaster, has shed some light on Alleigha Botner 's family, and parents, while also making claims about her having a new boyfriend. Here's all you need to know.

Alleigha Botner testified in Ashley Flynn 's murder trial. Caleb Flynn , former American Idol performer, stands accused of killing Ashley, while having an affair with Botner.

In the video, Botner can be heard telling the cop “I was meeting my boyfriend to hang out…we were walking to the park and then we just hung out for a little bit."

While Botner's current relationship status did not come up during Flynn's trial, she noted that she ‘hated’ the accused. “I hate him. Because I believe that he murdered his wife,” Botner had said.

Alleigha Botner family: True crime podcaster shares details Not much is known about Alleigha Botner's family or parents, since they did not come up during the trial. However, Escobar, who has been tracking this case, shared details about Botner's parents.

Also Read | Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner affair timeline: Stunning details revealed about matching tattoos

As per Escobar, Botner's mother is Brittany, and Michelle is her grandmother. The grandma was married to a man named Lester, and they fostered one Chris McCulley, Escobar added in a Facebook post. Thus, Brittany and Chris would have grown up like brother and sister. Another Facebook post claimed that Botner's mother had remarried and her name was now Robinson.

HT.com could not independently verify the information about Alleigha Botner's family.

In the alleged traffic stop video, Botner could be heard speaking of an aunt's house as well.