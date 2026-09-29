Dennis Haskins cause of death update: What happened to Saved by the Bell actor? All on health issues amid death at 75
Dennis Haskins, known for playing Principal Richard Belding in Saved by the Bell, has died at 75.
Dennis Haskins, the actor known for playing Principal Richard Belding in Saved by the Bell, has died at 75. His friend and caretaker shared the news of his demise.
A statement also came from Dimples Karaoke, where Haskins was a regular.
“Dennis was a staple at Dimples. A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved “second home.” He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that.”
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“Late last night, that journey ended for him. He is now at peace and is probably entertaining the people in the sky. Just know that if you tried to reach out to him in the last few years, I did read your messages to him, and you were heard. After I said my final goodbyes to him last night, I was across the hall signing some paperwork. I looked up and saw that the room he had been in was a gift from the Mario Lopez Golf Classic, and somehow, that made me feel a little better. What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis. You were very much loved and will never be forgotten.”
Dennis Haskins cause of death: What happened to actor?
An official cause of death for Haskins was not mentioned. However, the actor battled with Parkinson's.
“About eight years ago, he became ill. He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson’s, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention. He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, “What do I even say?” So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life,” the statement added.
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Parkinson's is a long-term brain disorder that affects movement and coordination, getting worse over time.
Dennis Haskins: Tributes pour in
Several people paid tributes to Haskins. One said “Saved bye the Bell Principle Dennis Haskins passes away at 75 grew up watching that show RIP Fine Sir”. Another added “He was everybody's Principal. He was both comic relief and the voice of wisdom that the kids needed. He was a big part of my teenage years. Thank you for everything Dennis Haskins. RIP Mr. B.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More