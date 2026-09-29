Who is Candice Jang? All about Jonathan McKinsey's wife as her parents face murder charges in California shooting

A Bay Area couple has been accused of shooting and killing their son-in-law, Jonathan McKinsey, in a suburban sports park on Saturday. The two accused are the parents of McKinsey's wife, Candice Jang. Here's what we know about her. Jonathan McKinsey, a New York Times games executive, was fatally shot in Dublin, California, on Saturday. (LinkedIn)

Who is Jonathan McKinsey? According to the New York Times, McKinsey, 40, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around 3pm local time in a parking lot at Dublin Sports Grounds in Dublin, California, about 35 miles east of downtown San Francisco.

He was director of engineering for the games department of the New York Times.

Before joining the Times in 2023, he worked at several tech companies, including Splunk, Coursera and Oracle, as per his LinkedIn profile.

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Who are the accused, and how are they linked to Candice? According to The New York Times, witnesses pointed officers toward two people standing nearby, who were identified as Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen. Police said the couple, who live in Dublin, are the parents of McKinsey’s wife. Both are 77 years old. A witness also told the San Francisco Chronicle he heard five or six gunshots and saw a man drop to the ground while another man and woman walked calmly away.

They were held on suspicion of murder, illegally firing a gun with gross negligence, conspiracy, and child endangerment that could cause serious injury or death. It was not clear which children were involved in the last charge.

As per People, Dublin police later said Zhang and Chen had both been formally charged with murder.

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Who is Candice Jang Candice Jang is Jonathan McKinsey's wife and the daughter of Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, the couple accused of killing him.

According to The New York Times, court records show that Jang and McKinsey had a troubled marriage and were living separately. They have three children, and Jang had also sought a protective order for her children and her mother.

Jang filed for a temporary restraining order against McKinsey in October 2025, citing domestic violence. A police report said she told an officer that McKinsey had struck their 6-year-old child "in the face with an open hand." McKinsey was later granted full custody of the children, according to his own restraining order filing against Jang.

In December, McKinsey filed for a restraining order against Jang. He accused her of regularly abusing their children and alleged that, during past arguments, she had slammed a mirror on his head and hit him with a frying pan.

That same month, McKinsey filed for divorce.

McKinsey's legal troubles before his death A police report said that on October 17, an officer spoke with Jang, who said her husband had hit their 6-year-old child. Officers also found their 2-year-old child alone in an upstairs bedroom. They said McKinsey had left the child alone for more than an hour while he went shopping.

According to court documents, McKinsey was charged with cruelty to a child by endangering their health and corporal injury to a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges last October.

As per reports, he was released from jail on the condition that he complete 12 parenting classes. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for next month. Additional hearings related to the restraining orders were also scheduled for December.

Zhang and Chen are expected to appear in court for their arraignment on Wednesday.