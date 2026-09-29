Who is Emonnie Branch? Suspect in custody for fatal shooting of Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips

Emonnie Branch, a 51-year-old suspect, was taken into custody for the fatal shooting of Kentucky State trooper Hayden Phillips in Warren County on Monday afternoon. Representational. (Unsplash)

The Louisville Metro Police Department took Branch into custody in Louisville's West End area. Branch had fled the scene on a Honda Civic from the shooting on I-65 in Warren County, Kentucky, after shooting Trooper Phillips.

Who Is Emonnie Branch? Branch was first identified as the suspect in the Blue Alert issued by the Kentucky State Police, Fox 17 Nashville reported. The Blue Alert, issued in the event of danger to law enforcement officials, was cancelled after Branch was taken into custody.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and Kentucky State Police has not revealed details surrounding the motive for Emonnie Branch.

Following Branch's arrest, a photo surfaced which showed Branch being purportedly taken in by the police. The authenticity of the photo remains unverified.

Also read: Who was Hayden Phillips? KSP trooper killed in Warren County shooting

Alleged Arrest Records Surface After the name of Emonnie Branch was released by the Kentucky State Police, internet sleuths tried to dig out details about the 51-year-old. Arrest records purportedly of Emonnie Branch are going viral on social media. Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, Emonnie Branch is serving five years' probation following a 2025 arrest in Kentucky. A mugshot associated with the fraud charges also surfaced on social media.