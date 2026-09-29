Trump mocks 'Sleepy Joe', then appears to doze off during $15B steel plant announcement

And before appearing to doze off, Trump had criticized former President Joe Biden while making the announcement. As per Mirror , he said, “This announcement is only possible because of the pro-American policies of the Trump administration. Under sleepy Joe Biden, have you heard of him?”

As Energy Secretary Chris Wright began explaining the administration's industrialization plans and its new partnership with Mesabi Metallics, Trump’s eyes appeared to close and his head dropped forward.

President Donald Trump’s steel plant announcement at Oval Office today came with a moment that quickly grabbed attention online. Just after unveiling the $15 billion Iowa project, Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake as officials and industry leaders spoke about the plan.

Also read: Trump announces $15 billion Iowa steel plant: Jobs, location and project details

Reactions on social media The clip of Trump appearing to close his eyes quickly drew reactions on X.

One person wrote, “Sleepy Don, dozing off again while on-camera in the Oval Office.”

Another wrote, “If you followed him around and had the weight of the world on your shoulders like him, you’d be napping too. Don’t dis this man for sleepiness. Remember Joe?"

A third user wrote, “He is not super human. With his age expect this. I remember sleepy joe too."

Another person posted, “I have no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump fell asleep multiple times today. He’s just tired, just like we’re all tired of him.”

One more X user wrote, “That’s what happens when you’re tweeting bullsh-t all night!”

This is not the first time. Trump has also appeared to nod off during signing ceremonies, Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, and the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon.

About the steel plant itself The plant will be built by Mesabi Metallics and is projected to cost $15 billion. Production is set to begin in 2030 and will create 1,750 full-time jobs. Trump made the announcement from the Oval Office along with Mesabi Metallics CEO Joe Broking, Chairman Rewant Ruia, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Export-Import Bank Chairman John Jovanovic, as per The Mirror.

Mesabi Metallics, a company based in Nashwauk, Minnesota, said the plant will produce “100% American steel: mined, melted, and poured in Minnesota and Iowa.”

According to the White House, the plant’s first phase will produce 7.5 million tons of steel each year and support 6,000 jobs. Once fully developed, the mine is expected to produce 10 million tons a year and support 1,750 permanent jobs.