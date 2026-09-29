Who was Hayden Phillips? KSP trooper killed in Warren County shooting as Blue Alert continues

Hayden Phillips was identified as the Kentucky State Trooper killed in the shooting at Warren County, Kentucky, on Monday afternoon, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips was killed in a shooting in Warren County. (Kentucky State Police)

Kentucky State Police issued a Blue Alert after the shooting saying that the suspect has fled on a grey Honda Civic with an Alabama temporary tag TN018596. A Blue Alert is issued in the event of a “severe attack on law enforcement.”

The alert continues as the suspect is yet to be apprehended after fleeing the scene of the incident on Interstate 65 in Warren County. A photo of the Honda has also been released.

"Today, we face one of the most difficult moments an agency can endure as we announce the loss of one of our own," KSP's Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. said in a statement confirming the death of trooper Phillips.

"Trooper Hayden Phillips, Unit 369, made the ultimate sacrifice while patrolling I-65 in Warren County," the statement continues. "He was assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green and was a graduate of Cadet Class 103. His dedication to duty and commitment to the commonwealth will not be forgotten."

This story is developing.