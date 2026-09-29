Who was Hayden Phillips? KSP trooper killed in Warren County shooting as Blue Alert continues
Hayden Phillips was killed in a shooting while patrolling I-65 in Warren County. A Blue Alert remains active for the suspect fleeing in a grey Honda.
Hayden Phillips was identified as the Kentucky State Trooper killed in the shooting at Warren County, Kentucky, on Monday afternoon, Kentucky State Police confirmed.
Kentucky State Police issued a Blue Alert after the shooting saying that the suspect has fled on a grey Honda Civic with an Alabama temporary tag TN018596. A Blue Alert is issued in the event of a “severe attack on law enforcement.”
The alert continues as the suspect is yet to be apprehended after fleeing the scene of the incident on Interstate 65 in Warren County. A photo of the Honda has also been released.
"Today, we face one of the most difficult moments an agency can endure as we announce the loss of one of our own," KSP's Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. said in a statement confirming the death of trooper Phillips.
"Trooper Hayden Phillips, Unit 369, made the ultimate sacrifice while patrolling I-65 in Warren County," the statement continues. "He was assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green and was a graduate of Cadet Class 103. His dedication to duty and commitment to the commonwealth will not be forgotten."
This story is developing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More