'Is Jackie Chan alive?': Bizarre death hoax about legendary Chinese actor fact-checked

Social media has suddenly been hit with a series of posts that claim that Chinese actor Jackie Chan has passed away. The posts are a hoax, and the 72-year-old actor is alive. Martial artist and filmmaker, Jackie Chan. (File Photo)

Chan, whose real name is Fang Shilong, enjoys global popularity, making him bigger than any one country's industry. As a result, the viral claims about Jackie Chan's death spread like wildfire in the last 24 hours.

The actor, who is worth over $400 million in 2026, lives primarily in Hong Kong, where he has converted a factory warehouse in Kowloon Tong residential neighborhood into a home with hidden rooms and secret doors.

Jackie Chan last appeared in public in July 2026 in Singapore. He showed up for a surprise visit at the Pei Chun Public School and surprised the students and staff by singing his song, Hard to Say Goodbye.

How The Viral Posts About Jackie Chain's Death Spread Posts started circulating on social media, particularly in the United States, claiming that Jackie Chan has passed away. A black-and-white photo of the actor, with the text "Jackie Chan" followed by "1954-2026," began circulating.

The posts picked up millions of views worldwide. For instance, this post from a user named Abdul has gotten over 3.8 million views within just five hours.

Here's the post: