Jackie Chan opens up about estranged relationship with son Jaycee, admits ‘strict parenting’ pushed them apart

Martial arts superstar Jackie Chan recently admitted that he and his son, Jaycee Chan, have become estranged, with their relationship going from public appearances together to not even exchanging a phone call for an entire year, as reported by Sin Chew Daily. Speaking during a press tour to promote his latest film, Whispers of Gratitude, Jackie was asked if the movie made him reflect on his relationship with his own family members. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals his perspective on child rearing, shares why parents should ‘not be friends with their child’ ) Jackie Chan reflects on estranged relationship with son Jaycee, admits past mistakes. (Instagram)

Why did Jackie Chan’s relationship with Jaycee become strained

Reflecting on his past belief that “a strict father raises a filial son”, Jackie acknowledged that this mindset was a mistake and only served to instil fear. Looking back, Jackie said he was constantly critical of Jaycee. “In the past, whenever I saw my son, I scolded him. Whenever I went on television, I criticised him, there was never said a kind word,” said Jackie.

Jackie Chan reflects on his estranged relationship with son Jaycee, admitting his strict parenting style caused distance. (Instagram)

“I was wrong. Education shouldn’t be like this, I should have given him more freedom instead.” The tension between them worsened over time. Jackie recalled that Jaycee used to call him once a year to wish him a happy birthday, but after being scolded and told to “call at other times” instead, the calls stopped altogether.

How Jackie’s perspective changed with age

Jackie admitted that it was only with age that he began to let go of his “strict father” attitude. These days, he no longer forces expectations on his son and hopes that Jaycee can live a safe and happy life.

The only child of Jackie and Taiwanese former actress Lin Fengjiao, Jaycee followed in his parents’ footsteps and entered showbiz, appearing in several film and TV productions and releasing albums. His career took a major hit when he was jailed six months for drug offences in Beijing in 2015.

He has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, starring only in a couple of movies since his prison release, including 2016 action comedy Railroad Tigers and 2021 romcom Good Night Beijing, which he directed.

