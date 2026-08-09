Punjab: AAP's youth wing holds marathon in Mohali

Mohali, The youth wing of the Punjab A on Sunday held the 'Punjab Youth Run 2026' marathon under the state government's anti-drug campaign, with party leaders urging participants to make fitness a regular part of their lives.

A's youth wing president and MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura said that the marathon started from Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib and witnessed enthusiastic participation from youngsters, sportspersons, women, senior citizens and people from different parts of Punjab.

Thanking the participants for turning up in large numbers, Lalpura said, "The response showed that the people of Punjab wanted to see a healthy, vibrant and drug-free Punjab. The event was not merely a political programme but an initiative for Punjab and its people."

The youth wing will organise similar marathon events under its 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' campaign in other parts of Punjab, including Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda and Ludhiana, so that the message of fitness, sports and a drug-free Punjab can reach every corner of the state, Lalpura further said.