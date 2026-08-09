London physician Dr Rupy Aujla shares recipe to make high-fibre chocolate brownie recipes in just 10 minutes
The chocolate brownie recipe shared by Dr Rupy Aujla is the perfect guilt-free dessert to indulge in if you are counting your calories.
Having a sweet tooth is very troublesome for people who are worried about their health and have to count their calories. It is not always an easy task to pick a dessert that can be both delicious and a guilt-free indulgence.
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However, taking to Instagram on August 5, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared a recipe that seems to tick all the boxes. His recipe for easy-to-make chocolate brownies has limited calories, but is loaded with fibre, which is beneficial for gut health. They are also gluten-free, and thus appealing to a greater number of people.
Describing the brownies, Dr Aujla wrote in the caption, “This is how I prep my favourite high-fibre brownies in just 10 minutes! Give them a try, but don’t expect them to last long. They’re fudgy, chocolatey and made with nutrient-dense whole food ingredients. Plus, they’re gluten-free and vegan, so they’re great for sharing.”
The quantities of ingredients shared by Dr Aujla serve eight. The detailed steps to prepare the high-fibre chocolate brownies are presented as follows.
Ingredients for chocolate brownies
- 1 can chickpeas (can); drained and rinsed
- 60ml maple syrup
- 100g almond butter
- 30g brown sugar
- 4 tbsp cacao powder (raw)
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 75g dark chocolate (80%) chopped
- 50g nuts of choice chopped
- A small sprinkle of flakes of sea salt
Method of preparation
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Line a 12 x 21 cm loaf tin with parchment paper.
- Place all of the ingredients except for the dark chocolate, almonds, and flaky salt into a food processor and blend until smooth.
- Stir through the chocolate chunks and chopped almonds (save a handful to sprinkle on top).
- Scrape into the tin and sprinkle with the reserved almonds and chocolate, if desired.
- Bake for 25 to 26 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with flaky sea salt when you take them out of the oven.
- Allow to cool before slicing. They will be gooey - scrape off the knife in between slices to keep things clean.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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