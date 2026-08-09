London physician Dr Rupy Aujla shares recipe to make high-fibre chocolate brownie recipes in just 10 minutes

Having a sweet tooth is very troublesome for people who are worried about their health and have to count their calories. It is not always an easy task to pick a dessert that can be both delicious and a guilt-free indulgence.

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares spicy Andhra-style veg pulao and tomato chutney recipes: See step-by-step preparation

However, taking to Instagram on August 5, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared a recipe that seems to tick all the boxes. His recipe for easy-to-make chocolate brownies has limited calories, but is loaded with fibre, which is beneficial for gut health. They are also gluten-free, and thus appealing to a greater number of people.

Describing the brownies, Dr Aujla wrote in the caption, “This is how I prep my favourite high-fibre brownies in just 10 minutes! Give them a try, but don’t expect them to last long. They’re fudgy, chocolatey and made with nutrient-dense whole food ingredients. Plus, they’re gluten-free and vegan, so they’re great for sharing.”

The quantities of ingredients shared by Dr Aujla serve eight. The detailed steps to prepare the high-fibre chocolate brownies are presented as follows.