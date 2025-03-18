Abhishek Bachchan reveals his perspective on parenting, shares why parents should ‘not be friends with their child’

Abhishek Bachchan, a devoted father to 13-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, recently opened up about parenting, highlighting the significance of maintaining a clear boundary between being a parent and a friend. While promoting his upcoming film Be Happy, where he plays a girl dad, Abhishek shared insights on parenting and the importance of setting boundaries with children. (Also read: Good parenting supports early development, but poverty limits its impact: Study ) Abhishek Bachchan, who is a father to his and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, discusses the balance of being friendly yet authoritative as a parent.(Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan's perspective on parenting

In an interview with NDTV, Abhishek Bachchan shared his perspective on whether parents should be friends with their children. He stated, “Be friendly with your child, but it's very important to not be friends with your child. You are not their friend; you are their parent. You are the person they need to come to for guidance, protection, comfort, and love.”

Emphasising the importance of maintaining parental authority, Abhishek stressed the need for a clear distinction between being friendly and being a friend. He believes that while children should feel comfortable confiding in their parents, they must also recognise the respect and guidance that come with the parent-child relationship. “There is a certain decorum, not just because I gave you life, but because I am responsible for raising you, caring for you, loving you, and providing for you,” he explained.

Highlighting the unwavering support parents offer, he emphasised the importance of being a reliable presence in a child's life, someone they can turn to for guidance and assistance. He stressed that children should always feel assured that their parents will stand by them no matter what. Summing up his stance, he reiterated 'it's important to be friendly with your children, but you shouldn't be their friend'.

His bond with Amitabh Bachchan

Talking about his relationship with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek shared that while they are best friends and can talk about anything, the dynamic remains one-sided. He emphasised that he would never cross a certain limit, always being conscious of his father's stature and maintaining a respectful tone in their interactions.