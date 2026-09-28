The Vvaan box office day 4 (updated live): Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film holds steady, crosses ₹37 crore
The Vvaan box office collection day 4 (updated live): The folk fantasy thriller has been performing surprisingly well since release.
The Vvaan box office collection (updated live): The Vvaan Force of the Forrest was released in theatres last Friday and lead an impressive haul in the opening weekend. With the weekend now over, here’s a look at how The Vvaan performed during its first Monday.
The Vvaan box office report
Noting its surprising haul on the first few days, Taran Adarsh wrote, “The Vvaan packs a healthy score in its opening weekend... When compared with #SidharthMalhotra's last three releases post-pandemic – #ParamSundari [ ₹ 28.48 cr], #Yodha [ ₹ 17.51 cr], and #ThankGod [ ₹ 18.25 cr; Tue to Thu; #Diwali] – the 3-day numbers of The Vvaan are much, much ahead. The Vvaan is having a dream run in #Bihar, while the mass circuits, in general, are very strong... The urban centres – multiplexes in particular – also witnessed good occupancies on Saturday and Sunday.”
He added, "The weekdays are extremely crucial now... The film needs to maintain its grip from Monday to Thursday, as the hugely awaited #DrishyamTheConclusion arrives on Friday."
The latest update from Sacnilk states that Vvaan Force of the Forrest has managed to collect ₹4.44 crore on Monday by 9 PM. It is a dip in collections, which is expected given its the first day of the week. It remains to be seen whether the film manages to hold its momentum in the next few days to grab a decent first week haul. On the first day, the film collected ₹8 crore, and on Saturday it showed growth and managed a haul of ₹11.25 crore. Sunday was the best day so far, at ₹14.35 crore. This brings the total India net collection to ₹38.04 crore so far.
About Vvaan
The film revolves around a rational Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar, around the time of Chhath Puja.
Actors Sunil Grover, Avtar Gill and Anup Soni, round off the cast of the film. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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