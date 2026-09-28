The Vvaan box office day 4 (updated live): Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film holds steady, crosses ₹37 crore

The Vvaan box office collection (updated live): The Vvaan Force of the Forrest was released in theatres last Friday and lead an impressive haul in the opening weekend. With the weekend now over, here’s a look at how The Vvaan performed during its first Monday. Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra during the trailer launch of THE VVAAN. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_16_2026_000260B) (PTI)

The Vvaan box office report Noting its surprising haul on the first few days, Taran Adarsh wrote, “The Vvaan packs a healthy score in its opening weekend... When compared with #SidharthMalhotra's last three releases post-pandemic – #ParamSundari [ ₹ 28.48 cr], #Yodha [ ₹ 17.51 cr], and #ThankGod [ ₹ 18.25 cr; Tue to Thu; #Diwali] – the 3-day numbers of The Vvaan are much, much ahead. The Vvaan is having a dream run in #Bihar, while the mass circuits, in general, are very strong... The urban centres – multiplexes in particular – also witnessed good occupancies on Saturday and Sunday.”

He added, "The weekdays are extremely crucial now... The film needs to maintain its grip from Monday to Thursday, as the hugely awaited #DrishyamTheConclusion arrives on Friday."

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Vvaan Force of the Forrest has managed to collect ₹4.44 crore on Monday by 9 PM. It is a dip in collections, which is expected given its the first day of the week. It remains to be seen whether the film manages to hold its momentum in the next few days to grab a decent first week haul. On the first day, the film collected ₹8 crore, and on Saturday it showed growth and managed a haul of ₹11.25 crore. Sunday was the best day so far, at ₹14.35 crore. This brings the total India net collection to ₹38.04 crore so far.

About Vvaan The film revolves around a rational Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar, around the time of Chhath Puja.

Actors Sunil Grover, Avtar Gill and Anup Soni, round off the cast of the film. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.