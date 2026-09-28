‘Show us the scene’: Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha makers refuse to take trolling over vanar wearing glasses in poster

Abhishek Singh’s Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha recently opened in Indian theatres with relatively little noise around it. That changed within days when one of the film’s promotional posters started doing the rounds on social media. The reason was an unexpected detail: a pair of glasses. The image prompted questions about how the Ramayana was being portrayed. The makers have now responded to the criticism, saying the image being circulated is promotional artwork and not a frame from the movie. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: Viral Vanar glasses poster sparks mockery, makers demand proof.

Makers say the viral image is not from the film The production team addressed the controversy on September 27. Speaking to India Today, director Abhishek Singh and the makers asked those questioning the film to provide evidence from an actual screening.

“If this visual really appears in the film, please share a genuine theatre-captured screenshot or give the exact scene and timestamp where a Vanar Sena member is shown wearing glasses. We will respond publicly,” the makers said. “But repeatedly presenting a promotional image as a film scene is misleading.”

The makers' argument is that the poster should not be treated as evidence of something that happens in the movie. They also said they have no issue with people criticising the film, but believe the criticism should be based on what audiences actually see on screen.

Abhishek Singh said, “Criticism is part of filmmaking and none of us expect everyone to have the same opinion. But criticism should be directed at the film people have actually watched. When promotional images, edited visuals or isolated assets begin circulating as evidence of alleged scenes in the film, we as filmmakers have every right to put the actual visuals in front of the audience.”

The team has also said it plans to release footage from the film to show the difference between the movie and the image currently being shared online.