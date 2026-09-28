Meet 90s' heartthrob who went toe-to-toe with Rajinikanth, Mammootty; then left films to run ₹3300 crore company

Arvind never planned to become an actor. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) at Loyola College, Chennai, and went on to earn a Master’s degree in International Business from Wake Forest University in North Carolina. While in college, he took up modelling to earn some extra money, unaware that it would change the course of his life. One of his advertisements caught the attention of director Mani Ratnam, leading to an unexpected start in the film industry.

Many actors enter the film industry, achieve fame and later step away to build careers in completely different fields. One such actor is Arvind Swamy . He was rejected by his college theatre group but went on to become a 1990s heartthrob with just a few films. However, at the height of his acting career, he stepped away from cinema and went on to build a company worth thousands of crores.

The filmmaker offered him a role in Thalapathi (1991), alongside Rajinikanth and Mammootty. The film was a major critical and commercial success. This was followed by Arvind's beginnings as a leading actor in Roja in 1992 and Bombay in 1995. Before the term “pan-India star” became mainstream, Arvind had already achieved nationwide popularity in the early 1990s. His lead roles in the two films turned him into a heartthrob among audiences across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam-speaking regions.

When Arvind Swamy stepped back from films After establishing himself as one of the most successful actors in Tamil cinema, Arvind Swamy made his Malayalam comeback in 1996 with Devaraagam, which also starred Sridevi, Nedumudi Venu, Kozhikode Narayanan and Zeenath. He then featured in Rajiv Menon’s musical Minsara Kanavu. The film won four National Film Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a Filmfare Award South. After Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya with Manisha Koirala, Arvind stepped away from cinema.

At the height of his fame, he moved away from leading roles and took over as director of V.D. Swamy and Company, his family’s international trade and construction business. In 2005, Arvind founded Talent Maximus India, an enterprise HR software, payroll processing and temporary staffing company. The venture grew into a major corporate success, providing employment infrastructure and payroll services to businesses across India. According to a report in The Indian Express, the company was valued at around ₹3,300 crore as of 2022.

Shortly after founding his company in 2005, Arvind suffered a severe spinal injury in an accident that left him paralysed in one leg for years. Through medical treatment, rehabilitation and determination, he eventually regained mobility.