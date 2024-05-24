Suriya to produce Karthi’s next film Meiyazhagan with Arvind Swamy: ‘One from our hearts’

On Friday, actor Suriya took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his brother, actor Karthi a happy birthday in advance and release new posters from his upcoming film. Directed by Prem Kumar and produced by Suriya, Meiyazhagan sees Karthi and Arvind Swamy in lead roles. (Also Read: Kanguva: Suriya-Bobby Deol's war scene shot with 10,000 people) Karthi and Arvind Swamy in new posters of Meiyazhagan.

Suriya announces Meiyazhagan

Suriya shared two posters on X a day ahead of Karthi’s birthday. One of the posters sees him sitting on a cycle as Arvind rides it. A temple can be seen in the background as Karthi and Arvind ride away with childish abandon. In the second poster, Karthi can be seen looking a bull in the eyes with a wide smile on his face.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sharing one of the posters, Suriya wrote, “One from our Hearts..!” Wishing his brother Karthi a happy birthday, he praised him for always picking good subjects, writing, “@Karthi_Offl Happy bday! Always love it when you give back to make good cinema!!” Explaining the meaning behind the film’s title, Karthi wrote on X, “#Meiyazhagan= Meiy+Azhagan. Beauty is always what’s in our hearts.”

About Meiyazhagan

Meiy means truth or body, while Azhagan implies truth. Meiyazhagan is Prem’s first film after the highly successful 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. Kannan Sundaram and N Aravindhan co-direct the film with him. Govind Vasantha, who was instrumental in 96’s success with his music is composing the tunes for this film too. The film does not have a stunt master, much like 96 didn’t.

Upcoming work

Suriya will soon star in Siva’s Kanguva, which will see him play a dual role. One of the roles sees him in a new look as a ruthless warrior, complete with long dreadlocks, kohl-lined eyes and scars. He will also play a cameo in Sudha Kongara’s Sarfira which will see Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Karthi will star in Vaa Vaathiyaare, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The film also stars Krithi Shetty in the lead role.