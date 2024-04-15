Suriya confirms double role in Kanguva with new poster. See pic

Suriya surprised his fans on Sunday by sharing a new poster from his upcoming film Kanguva, with director Siva. He took to Instagram and X to share the poster, confirming that he will play a double role in the film. Fans reacted to the new poster by dropping fire emojis. (Also Read: Kanguva sizzle teaser: Suriya's next promises to be heavy on action and drama) Suriya plays two roles in his upcoming film Kanguva.

Suriya’s double role in Kanguva

In the poster, we can see Suriya in two different avatars. One is the look everyone has seen, of him with dreadlocks, dressed in warrior gear, with tattoos all over his body and holding a sword in his hand. The other shows him with a slick hairstyle, dressed in a suit with a gun in his hand. The two avatars seem to be facing-off in the poster. The new poster confirms Kanguva will be released in 2024, without revealing a release date yet. Sharing it, he wrote, “Happy Ambedkar Jayanthi,” in various languages.

About Kanguva

Kanguva marks the Kollywood debuts of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s music while Vetri Palanisany handles the cinematography. Studio Green and UV Creations bankroll the film. The filmmakers recently released a sizzle reel that revealed that the film will be heavy on action and drama.

In the video, Suriya looked intense as a fierce and ruthless warrior who leads an army to war. He sports long hair and has a rustic look in the teaser. It also gave a peak into the character of Bobby, who plays the menacing antagonist. According to the makers, "Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film". The film will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

Suriya will soon have a cameo in Sudha Kongara’s Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, which is a remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed that he will make a spin-off on Rolex, Suriya’s character in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

