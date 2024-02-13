Sarfira first look: Akshay Kumar announces his next film with Radhika Madan; check release date, other details

Actor Akshay Kumar has announced his next film, which is titled Sarfira. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Akshay shared gave his fans a first look of the film. Sharing it, Akshay wrote, "Dream so Big, they call you crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024. #MaarUdi." (Also Read | Will Akshay Kumar be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Here's what Anees Bazmee has said) Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sarfira.

Sarfira first look

In the video, Akshay is seen opening his arms while smiling and leaning backwards while riding a bike. He is also seen with a grim expression on his face, standing next to a plane. As per India Today, the film is a remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

About Sarfira

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The film is written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani.

It is a GV Prakash Kumar musical. Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), south superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Sarfira is set in the world of startups and aviation. As per a statement, "Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy. Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugood, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics."

Sudha has previously directed, the bilingual Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and Saala Khadoos (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as Guru, and the globally applauded Soorarai Pottru.

Akshay's other films

Apart from this, Akshay also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role. It also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan.

