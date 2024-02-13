Will Akshay Kumar be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Here's what Anees Bazmee has said

Akshay to be part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Anees said, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes." He said that the first day of the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is March 10. However, Anees added that he hasn't 'finalised the exact date yet'.

What Anees said about Vidya Balan

Talking about Vidya, Anees added, “Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don't know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set.”

Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. On Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan, who headlined the second part and will also be seen in a lead role in the third part, welcomed Vidya on board. "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Kartik recently shared post

Kartik also dropped an edited video showing Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first installment combined with visuals of Kartik from the second part. Anees had also directed the second part of the film. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the second part, Kartik ws seen with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honour the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience." Bhool Bhulaiyaa will be released this Diwali.

