Nidhhi Agerwal appears before Enforcement Directorate in alleged illegal betting app case; wears face mask

On Wednesday, she was seen wearing a face mask as she made her way to the ED office in Hyderabad, where she was escorted inside the premises with police security. She refused to interact with the paparazzi. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, Nidhhi was seen getting out of her car as she made her way into the office premises, with a number of police officers around her. This came months after the actress also appeared before the CID in Hyderabad in the matter. She was earlier served a notice for the inquiry.

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who was last seen in the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning, allegedly in connection with an ongoing investigation in a betting app promotion case. (Also read: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj among 4 actors summoned by ED in illegal betting app case )

More about the inquiry As the investigation into the promotion of illegal betting apps remains underway, 21 celebrities have been booked by authorities so far. Last year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against several celebrities and influencers, including popular figures such as Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps on their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

The complaint, lodged on March 19 last year, alleges a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said earlier this month that it will list the pleas for final hearing seeking strict regulation of online and offline betting apps.

(via inputs from ANI)