Rana Daggubati breaks silence on being questioned by SIT in betting app case: 'Legalities keep changing'

Actor Rana Daggubati addressed his recent questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the ongoing betting app case. Speaking at the launch of his brand, the actor maintained that he always ‘followed the due process’ and reinstated his faith in the Indian legal system. Rana Daggubati was interrogated in connection with an illegal betting apps case, in Hyderabad on November 15.(ANI Video Grab)

Rana opens up about online betting case

Rana was questioned by the SIT last month in connection with a case against illegal betting and the nexus’ alleged connection with online betting apps. On Saturday, Rana was in Mumbai launching his liquor brand Loca Loca, where he spoke to Bombay Times, and said, “Those are legalities that keep changing. They’ll take their due course. There’s a law of the land, and we’ll always abide by it.” Addressing how he attaches his name to any product, the actor added, "The first thing is getting the product right—if the quality is fine and what you’re putting out there is fair, that’s as mindful as I would be while attaching my name to anything.”

In November, Rana had briefly addressed his involvement with betting apps after his interrogation. ANI quoted him as saying, “We are going to use the right ways to communicate the right message about gaming and gaming apps. The legalities will be completed later. But I am here to do whatever is needed to help spread the message.”

What is the online betting case

The Telangana government established the SIT, which operates under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police and the CID, to curb illegal betting activities. Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed FIRs against 25 celebrities and influencers, including Rana, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through social media.