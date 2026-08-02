Sonu Nigam says he was ‘banned’ by T-Series, Zee Music after copyright battle: ‘Things only kept getting worse’
Sonu Nigam reflected on his career ups and downs, particularly about controversies regarding copyright.
Singer Sonu Nigam has reflected on the highs and lows of his career, including the period when he was sidelined by major music labels after raising concerns over singers’ copyright and royalty rights. The singer recalled how his career was at its peak before the controversy led to several doors closing, but said the situation has now changed, with the same music companies returning to work with him and the industry becoming more receptive to artists’ rights.
Sonu Nigam recalls being banned by music labels
In a chat with Komal Nahta on his podcast, Game Changers, Sonu revealed, "My time came, then it passed, and now it has come back again. It’s all a matter of time. When I was at my peak, people gave me so much love. I was releasing albums, people were going crazy for them, and even my posters used to sell. Then I raised the copyright issue. T-Series banned me. Zee Music also stopped working with me. They said, ‘He’s become an activist.'"
He added, “I never thought I would be banned. I believed we would eventually resolve the issue, but things only kept getting worse. When I saw doors closing for me, I realised that while they could stop giving me songs, they could never stop me from performing on stage. Today, things have changed. Those very music labels are paying royalties to singers. We now meet with affection, sit together and even share meals. Someone had to bell the cat."
Sonu said he believed his stand on copyright was part of a larger purpose in his life. He said he felt God had given him the responsibility to continue what Lata Mangeshkar had started but could not complete. Sonu recalled being willing to put his career on the line to take up the fight, saying that he believed no one else would have had the courage to do so.
He added that after the laws changed, music companies eventually realised that his demands had never been unreasonable. According to Sonu, the change in the industry’s approach led the music companies to return to him, and he now shares a warm relationship with them.
Sonu Nigam's upcoming concert
Sonu is currently gearing up for his upcoming concert, Revolution, at Wembley. The singer will perform at OVO Arena Wembley on August 23, 2026. His Revolution India Tour 2026 will commence in October 2026, with performances scheduled in cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jodhpur and will conclude in March 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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